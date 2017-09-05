This Phil Mickelson interaction with a young fan is hilarious and amazing

Phil Mickelson finally seemed to find his form again this week at the Dell Technologies Championship, posting a T-6 finish at 11 under.

But that was secondary – by a mile – to the show he put on with one fan.

Mickelson was preparing for a shot in what appears to be a practice round this week at TPC Boston when he asked a young male fan for advice on whether he would lay up or go for the green from his position (in the rough and around 260 yards out, it seems).

The ensuing exchange is the stuff of legend and absolutely impossible not to love.

Mickelson originally asked the young boy, “Would you go for it here out of the rough or would you lay up?”

Innocently speaking the blunt truth or offering a hint of snark, the fan responds, “If I could hit my 3-wood 260, I would probably go for it.”

The reply had the crowd erupting in laughter, and Mickelson responded, “I like the way you think.”

Mickelson did end up going for it from the rough, and after the shot finished up, he turned to the young fan and uttered a brilliant closer: “You can caddie for me any time.”

Beautiful. (Also worth noting that after that final comment, Mickelson’s caddie – his brother Tim – jokingly seemed to gesture to the young fan to take over the bag from him.)

Words here probably don’t do this interaction justice, so here’s the video. We’d be disturbed if you get through this without a massive smile.