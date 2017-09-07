TaylorMade M CGB irons

Club: TaylorMade M CGB

Price: $1,199.99 (eight clubs) with Nippon NS Pro 840 steel shafts; $1,399.99 with UST Recoil 460 ES graphite shafts

Specs: Cast 450 stainless steel with metal injection-molded tungsten weights

In-store date: Sept. 29

Goal

TaylorMade developed these irons to help higher-handicap players and slow-swinging golfers get the maximum amount of distance and forgiveness.

The Scoop

The new TaylorMade M1 and M2 irons have a broad range of appeal, and the new P730, P750, P770 and P790 irons are designed for better players, but the company had not made a new maximum game-improvement iron for a while.

The M CGB (which stands for center of gravity back) irons feature a 360-degree cavity-back design and are cast from 450 stainless steel. Unlike many new TaylorMade irons, which have progressive blade lengths and get smaller in the short irons, the M CGB irons have a constant blade length and are designed to deliver more distance throughout the set.

To help the face flex more efficiently at impact and deliver more ball speed, engineers designed vertical slots in the heel and toe and gave it another slot in the sole. The slots are covered with a polymer to keep grass and debris out. The face slots help create more flex on misses in the heel and toe. The slot in the sole, which TaylorMade calls a Speed Pocket, helps generate more ball speed on shots hit low in the face.

Engineers positioned a pair of metal injection-molded tungsten weights in the toe and another pair in the heel. These lower the center of gravity, which encourages higher shots and increases the moment of inertia by increasing the perimeter weighting, so the irons will resist twisting on mis-hits and protect ball speed.

Tomo Bystedt, TaylorMade’s senior director of product creation for irons, said that instead of strengthening the lofts to help players get more distance, the M CGB long and mid irons have more loft. This should help players keep the ball in the air longer and achieve more carry distance. At lower clubhead speeds, maximizing carry distance is a key to maximizing total distance. TaylorMade said the M CGBs are the highest-hitting irons the company has ever made.

At address, golfers will notice that the M CGB irons have a thick topline, plenty of offset to help players who struggle with a slice, and a wide sole. The sole does have beveling in the leading and trailing edges to help the M CGBs get into and out of the turf more easily. These features might not appeal to all accomplished golfers, but for players who struggle with consistency and golfers who want their irons to help them hit better shots, they are reassuring to see.