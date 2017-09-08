Andrew Ingram makes seamless transition into role as GB&I Walker Cup captain

LOS ANGELES – Andrew Ingram has had an easy time adapting to his role as stand-in captain of the Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team.

In fact, it has been seamless. But then the 57-year-old Welshman is involved in a fairly seamless system, one that appears more adaptable than the one U.S. captain Spider Miller is involved in.

Ingram was thrown into action after original captain Craig Watson had to pull out due to the death of his sister. Ingram was the natural choice. He’s chairman of the Walker Cup selection committee.

He’s one of a committee of four.

“There are four selectors: myself, Craig Watson, Nigel Edwards and Mick Burns from Ireland,” Ingram said.

Of those four, only Watson wasn’t involved in the last match. “There’s continuity. I think that is good,” Ingram added.

Ingram handed out this information like he was handing out leaflets promoting a garage sale. Why wouldn’t he? We’re talking about a golf committee, not one making plans for the second front.

The USGA keeps its selection committee a closely guarded secret, as if they’re scared someone is going to crack their Walker Cup enigma code. All we really know about the U.S. selection process is that Miller isn’t part of the USGA’s Walker Cup selection committee. He doesn’t even get a vote on who makes the team, although we’re assured he can influence the final team.

That’s a relief. Lucky Spider.

Ingram is quite open about how GB&I selects its teams.

“We haven’t had any problems,” Ingram said. “We are a very tight selection committee to be honest. We’re really good friends. We talk about the teams all the time. I did four years prior to this before taking on the chairmanship, and I can’t remember a time when we had a falling out about selecting a player.”

No wonder he’s made an easy transition from chairman to captain.

“This will be my third year as chairman,” Ingram added. “All the players know me well. They see us all the time. They know who we are. We’re watching them. To be honest it has been almost like a seamless transition – going from chairman to captain.”

Asked if he could envisage a situation where the captain wouldn’t be involved in selecting the team, Ingram was blunt: “No.”

“At the end of the day, we sit down at our meeting and if there as one spot left with me sitting as chair of the selection committee I’d go to the captain and say: ‘Who do you want in the team?’”

Ingram’s job has also been made easier since he doesn’t have to worry about his foursome’s pairings. His 10 players have grown up playing foursomes together. He hasn’t had to put an awful lot of thought into who plays with whom. Miller had to ask his players to rank whom they wanted to play with on a first, second and third basis.

“It’s not rocket science, is it?” Ingram asked.

“Yes” seems to be the USGA’s answer.