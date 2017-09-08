Men's college golf rankings: Ringler's preseason top 30 players

School is back in session and another college golf season has started. Golfweek‘s Lance Ringler reveals his preseason top 30 players (first-, second- and third-team All-Americans) for men’s college golf in 2017-18.

• • •

FIRST TEAM

1. Braden Thornberry (Jr.), Ole Miss

Defending NCAA champion as a sophomore with a lot of confidence entering junior season.

2. Doug Ghim (Sr.), Texas

Golfweek All-American will make a run at POY in his senior campaign.

3. Collin Morikawa (Jr.), Cal

Posted eight top-10 finishes last year coming out of stellar summer capped by Walker Cup selection.

4. Will Zalatoris (Sr.), Wake Forest

Six top-5 finishes last year and should be motivated for senior season.

5. Scottie Scheffler (Sr.), Texas

An up-and-down junior season, but finished the year with four consecutive top 3s – including T3rd at NCAAs.

6. Norman Xiong (So.), Oregon

Top freshman last year with seven top 10s and one victory.

7. Patrick Martin (Jr.), Vanderbilt

One of most consistent players in college golf will take on new role as Vanderbilt’s No. 1 player.

8. Dylan Meyer (Sr.), Illinois

Intense player who won three times last spring and will look to have big senior season.

9. Nick Hardy (Sr.), Illinois

Very consistent player with 10 top 10s in 13 starts last year.

10. Kristoffer Ventura (Sr.), Oklahoma State

If he can become more consistent will be in POY discussions.

• • •

SECOND TEAM

Dawson Armstrong, Lipscomb

Senior

Theo Humphrey, Vanderbilt

Senior

Alejandro Tosti, Florida

Senior

Justin Suh, USC

Junior

Cameron Champ, Texas A&M

Senior

Cooper Dossey, Baylor

Sophomore

Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine

Junior

Matthew Perrine, Baylor

Senior

Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M

Junior

Doc Redman, Clemson

Sophomore

• • •

THIRD TEAM

Hayden Wood, Oklahoma State

Junior

Davis Riley, Alabama

Junior

Dylan Wu, Northwestern

Senior

John Augenstein, Vanderbilt

Sophomore

Luis Gagne, LSU

Junior

Davis Shore, Alabama

Freshman

Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State

Sophomore

John Axelsen, Florida

Freshman

Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State

Junior

Chun An Yu, Arizona State

Sophomore