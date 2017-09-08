Men's college golf rankings: Ringler's preseason top 30 players

School is back in session and another college golf season has started. Golfweek‘s Lance Ringler reveals his preseason top 30 players (first-, second- and third-team All-Americans) for men’s college golf in 2017-18.
• • •
FIRST TEAM
1. Braden Thornberry (Jr.), Ole Miss
Defending NCAA champion as a sophomore with a lot of confidence entering junior season.
2. Doug Ghim (Sr.), Texas
Golfweek All-American will make a run at POY in his senior campaign.
3. Collin Morikawa (Jr.), Cal
Posted eight top-10 finishes last year coming out of stellar summer capped by Walker Cup selection.
4. Will Zalatoris (Sr.), Wake Forest
Six top-5 finishes last year and should be motivated for senior season.
5. Scottie Scheffler (Sr.), Texas
An up-and-down junior season, but finished the year with four consecutive top 3s – including T3rd at NCAAs.
6. Norman Xiong (So.), Oregon
Top freshman last year with seven top 10s and one victory.
7. Patrick Martin (Jr.), Vanderbilt
One of most consistent players in college golf will take on new role as Vanderbilt’s No. 1 player.
8. Dylan Meyer (Sr.), Illinois
Intense player who won three times last spring and will look to have big senior season.
9. Nick Hardy (Sr.), Illinois
Very consistent player with 10 top 10s in 13 starts last year.
10. Kristoffer Ventura (Sr.), Oklahoma State
If he can become more consistent will be in POY discussions.
• • •
SECOND TEAM
Dawson Armstrong, Lipscomb
Senior
Theo Humphrey, Vanderbilt
Senior
Alejandro Tosti, Florida
Senior
Justin Suh, USC
Junior
Cameron Champ, Texas A&M
Senior
Cooper Dossey, Baylor
Sophomore
Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine
Junior
Matthew Perrine, Baylor
Senior
Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M
Junior
Doc Redman, Clemson
Sophomore
• • •
THIRD TEAM
Hayden Wood, Oklahoma State
Junior
Davis Riley, Alabama
Junior
Dylan Wu, Northwestern
Senior
John Augenstein, Vanderbilt
Sophomore
Luis Gagne, LSU
Junior
Davis Shore, Alabama
Freshman
Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State
Sophomore
John Axelsen, Florida
Freshman
Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State
Junior
Chun An Yu, Arizona State
Sophomore
Comments