Women's college golf rankings: Ringler's preseason top 30 players

School is back in session and another college golf season is upon us. Golfweek‘s Lance Ringler reveals his preseason top 30 players (first-, second- and third-team All-Americans) for women’s college golf in 2017-18.

• • •

FIRST TEAM

1. Leona Maguire (Sr.), Duke

Fresh off second POY Award win in three years, Maguire enters final year as most accomplished player in college golf.

2. Jennifer Kupcho (Jr.), Wake Forest

Finished previous college season 2nd-T3rd-2nd-1st-T2nd.

3. Andrea Lee (So.), Stanford

After three wins and seven top 3s in Freshman of the Year campaign, Lee should challenge for top spot in college golf.

4. Cheyenne Knight (Jr.), Alabama

Recorded two wins last year and as steady as they come, she will remain one of college golf’s best.

5. Linnea Strom (Jr.), Arizona State

With Sun Devils losing Monica Vaughn, the Swede’s penchant for consistently high finishes will be counted on even more.

6. Lilia Vu (Jr.), UCLA

Somehow quietly won four straight events last spring and should serve as leader on loaded UCLA squad.

7. Kristen Gillman (So.), Alabama

Finished stellar freshman season with five consecutive top-7 showings and gives Crimson Tide incredible 1-2 punch.

8. Jillian Hollis (Jr.), Georgia

Stepped up big late last spring and will need to continue that in hopes of leading Georgia as a top team.

9. Albane Valenzuela (So.), Stanford

\Very talented sophomore who made final at U.S. Women’s Amateur this past summer.

10. Paphangkorn Tavatanakit (Fr.), UCLA

Top recruit in the Class of 2017 primed to continue Bruins’ trend of outstanding newcomers

• • •

SECOND TEAM

Maddie Szeryk, Texas A&M

Senior

Haley Moore, Arizona

Junior

Mariel Galdiano, UCLA

Sophomore

Dewi Weber, Miami

Junior

Robynn Ree, USC

Junior

Lauren Stephenson, Alabama

Junior

Pimnipa Panthong, Kent State

Sophomore

Alice Hewson, Clemson

Junior

Matilda Castren, Florida State

Senior

Morgane Metraux, Florida State

Junior

• • •

THIRD TEAM

India Clyburn, North Carolina State

Junior

Amy Lee, Baylor

Senior

Sarah Burnham, Michigan State

Junior

Hannah Kim, Northwestern

Senior

Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest

Freshman

Dylan Kim, Arkansas

Junior

Ainhoa Olarra, South Carolina

Senior

Krystal Quihuis, Arizona

Junior

Olivia Mehaffey, Arizona State

Sophomore

Elodie Van Dievoet, Michigan

Junior