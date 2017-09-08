Women's college golf rankings: Ringler's preseason top 30 players

School is back in session and another college golf season is upon us. Golfweek‘s Lance Ringler reveals his preseason top 30 players (first-, second- and third-team All-Americans) for women’s college golf in 2017-18.
• • •
FIRST TEAM
1. Leona Maguire (Sr.), Duke
Fresh off second POY Award win in three years, Maguire enters final year as most accomplished player in college golf.
2. Jennifer Kupcho (Jr.), Wake Forest
Finished previous college season 2nd-T3rd-2nd-1st-T2nd.
3. Andrea Lee (So.), Stanford
After three wins and seven top 3s in Freshman of the Year campaign, Lee should challenge for top spot in college golf.
4. Cheyenne Knight (Jr.), Alabama
Recorded two wins last year and as steady as they come, she will remain one of college golf’s best.
5. Linnea Strom (Jr.), Arizona State
With Sun Devils losing Monica Vaughn, the Swede’s penchant for consistently high finishes will be counted on even more.
6. Lilia Vu (Jr.), UCLA
Somehow quietly won four straight events last spring and should serve as leader on loaded UCLA squad.
7. Kristen Gillman (So.), Alabama
Finished stellar freshman season with five consecutive top-7 showings and gives Crimson Tide incredible 1-2 punch.
8. Jillian Hollis (Jr.), Georgia
Stepped up big late last spring and will need to continue that in hopes of leading Georgia as a top team.
9. Albane Valenzuela (So.), Stanford
\Very talented sophomore who made final at U.S. Women’s Amateur this past summer.
10. Paphangkorn Tavatanakit (Fr.), UCLA
Top recruit in the Class of 2017 primed to continue Bruins’ trend of outstanding newcomers
• • •
SECOND TEAM
Maddie Szeryk, Texas A&M
Senior
Haley Moore, Arizona
Junior
Mariel Galdiano, UCLA
Sophomore
Dewi Weber, Miami
Junior
Robynn Ree, USC
Junior
Lauren Stephenson, Alabama
Junior
Pimnipa Panthong, Kent State
Sophomore
Alice Hewson, Clemson
Junior
Matilda Castren, Florida State
Senior
Morgane Metraux, Florida State
Junior
• • •
THIRD TEAM
India Clyburn, North Carolina State
Junior
Amy Lee, Baylor
Senior
Sarah Burnham, Michigan State
Junior
Hannah Kim, Northwestern
Senior
Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest
Freshman
Dylan Kim, Arkansas
Junior
Ainhoa Olarra, South Carolina
Senior
Krystal Quihuis, Arizona
Junior
Olivia Mehaffey, Arizona State
Sophomore
Elodie Van Dievoet, Michigan
Junior
