Collin Morikawa, Norman Xiong post record 8-and-7 win to open Walker Cup

LOS ANGELES – Level par in foursomes golf is usually pretty good. Collin Morikawa and Norman Xiong were having none of that.

Not only were they intent on getting the home side off to a storming start, they were intent on setting records.

They did, recording an 8-and-7 victory over Harry Ellis and Alfie Plant.

The lead American duo went up against Great Britain & Ireland’s strongest twosome. Florida State’s Ellis and Plant have been playing foursomes golf for England for the past six years.

It looked as if Morikawa and Xiong had been doing likewise for the United States.

The home players birdied the first four holes and won the fifth with a par to jump to an early five-hole lead. With the GB&I pair struggling, the U.S. duo put the proverbial foot down. A par at the par-3 seventh hole, and conceded birdie at the par-3 ninth after Ellis hit a bad tee shot, meant they were 5 under through the first nine holes and 7 up.

A par at the 10th meant the home pair was dormie. The killer blow came at the 11th when GB&I failed to make birdie and could only halve the hole.

Morikawa and Xiong set a record for the largest 18-hole victory in Walker Cup history.

“We just hit really good shots and didn’t miss too many,” Xiong said.

“It’s really easy to play with Norman,” Morikawa said. “When you hit good shots, it’s a lot easier.”

A lot easier than it should be. Expect these two to lead off tomorrow morning’s foursomes as well. U.S. captain Spider Miller would be crazy to split them up.