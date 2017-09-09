Maverick McNealy teams with Doug Ghim in foursomes to top former Stanford teammate

LOS ANGELES – After teaming with Doug Ghim to beat Great Britain and Ireland’s David Boote and Jack Davidson in foursomes Saturday at the Walker Cup, Maverick McNealy and Boote posed for pictures together with their families.

It’s not often that you see counterparts doing that at the Walker Cup, but it’s also not often that two teammates face off in the biennial matches.

McNealy and Boote are former teammates at Stanford, where they played three seasons together. Boote is from Wales, so he would spend Thanksgiving with McNealy and his family in Portola Valley, Calif., near Stanford. Even after Boote graduated in 2016, the two stayed in touch. Last month at the U.S. Amateur, they both played a practice round together.

“He and his family have been really, really generous to me,” Boote said, “and we’ll obviously remain friends for the rest of my life.”

On Saturday, though, they were friendly adversaries.

“We had a bit of banter, bit of chatter out there,” Boote said.

Said McNealy: “I saw Jack teeing it up on the first hole and I turned to David and said, ‘I’m going to be seeing a lot of you today.’ We had a blast. It was so special to be out here with him.”

In the last of four opening foursomes sessions on Saturday, McNealy and Ghim proved to be the best pair of teammates. They had previously teamed up for a four-ball victory at this year’s Arnold Palmer Cup.

“We think very similarly, so we never really conversed about shots because we thought the same way,” said Ghim, who was runner-up at the U.S. Amateur last month, just across town at Riviera. “A lot of the time the ball ended up exactly where I was probably going to try to hit it if I did anyway.”

McNealy struck home a birdie putt on the par-5 opening hole to give the Americans the lead out of the gates. Ghim’s putter would account for birdies on Nos. 3, 5 and 7, and McNealy contributed a birdie make at the par-4 sixth to put the U.S. 5 up through seven holes.

The GB&I pair battled back with winning pars at two par 3s, Nos. 9 and 11, to cut the deficit to 3 down. But the comeback was short-lived.

Ghim parred the par-4 12th to pull he and McNealy back to 4 up. And a hole later, Ghim lagged a birdie putt close to move the match to dormie with a conceded par.

“I joked to Doug that I doubled my career Walker Cup point total walking off the 13th green when he lagged that one close for a guaranteed halve,” said McNealy, who earned just a half point at the 2015 Walker Cup at Royal Lytham.

McNealy and Ghim closed out the 5-and-4 victory on the 14th hole to help the U.S. enter the afternoons singles portion tied at 2-2 with the GB&I squad.

“It was just a combination of not making many mistakes,” Ghim said, “and just kind of putting the pressure on them first, putting the ball in the middle of the green and making them try to win the hole coming from behind.”