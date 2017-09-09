Scott Gregory, Jack Singh Brar grind out foursomes win at Walker Cup

LOS ANGELES – It wasn’t pretty at times, but Scott Gregory and Jack Singh Brar grinded out a foursomes victory for Great Britain and Ireland on Saturday morning at the Walker Cup.

Gregory and Singh Brar combined to make just one birdie in the third of four opening foursomes matches at Los Angeles Country Club. But their American counterparts, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Champ, made just one birdie, as well, and the Englishmen came away with a 3-and-2 victory.

“Hit a couple of loose shoots each, but we managed to stick in the holes and make the most of the shots that we had,” Gregory said, “and if we got in a sticky situation I think we got out of it quite well.”

The Americans took a 1-up lead after a birdie on the par-5 first hole. But that would be their last birdie of the day. Champ, known for his monster drives, left Scheffler in some tough spots early, missing several tee shots right. Scheffler couldn’t get things going on the greens. He missed a 7-footer on No. 4, a 5-footer on No. 7 and a 5-footer on No. 15. The Americans lost the latter two of those holes.

Gregory, meanwhile, showed some great touch around the greens, especially on the fifth hole, when he chipped close from a tough lie in the fescue to earn a halve.

But even with their struggles, the Americans didn’t quit. They squared the match by winning the 11th and 13th holes. Scheffler made a 12-footer for birdie at 11 and had a nice lag to earn the win on 13.

Momentum seemed to be turning in favor of the U.S. in the match, especially after Champ’s 391-yard drive at the par-5 14th. However, Scheffler mis-hit his second shot, missing right and out of bounds with a driver. The GB&I pair took the hole and never looked back.

The GB&I victory was sealed after Champ missed a 3-footer for bogey at the par-4 16th.

“It was an enjoyable morning,” Brar said, “and hopefully we can keep the momentum going.”