Tiger Woods spotted in Rafael Nadal's box at U.S. Open

Tiger Woods has won three U.S. Opens, and he was in attendance at one Friday. Well, the tennis one that is.

The 41-year-old showed up to the year’s final major in tennis in Rafael Nadal’s box as the Spaniard took on Juan Martin del Potro in the semifinals. As Nadal took care of his opponent in four sets to advance to the final, Woods viewed it all from the third row of Nadal’s box.

Tiger Woods is at the US Open tonight. pic.twitter.com/j7o5kXvVXl — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 9, 2017

Woods appeared to be on hand with his children, as son Charlie was spotted next to dad in the box. Daughter Sam could be seen walking into the match with her dad.

Tiger Woods and his daughter Sam will be on Ashe for Nadal vs Del Potro pic.twitter.com/iGDfugorP2 — Ilya Ryvlin (@ryvlin) September 8, 2017

It’s also worth noting that Woods, who showed up to a Nadal match during the 2015 U.S. Open as well, repped the Oakland Raiders on his outfit (Woods is a noted Raiders fan).

Tiger Woods at US Open wearing Raiders gear. Has a Raiders pool table at his house. pic.twitter.com/IRxqg6vAae — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 9, 2017

Woods’ proliferation of recent public appearances is not slowing down. His showing at the U.S. Open comes roughly a week after he posted video that he’s pitching and chipping again. Woods previously posted about having dinner with PGA champion Justin Thomas, checked in from a soccer friendly and put out a shirtless photo holding a lobster.

The 14-time major champion went off the radar prior to this after being arrested on a DUI charge in May. Woods is still recovering from a fourth back surgery he underwent in April.

It remains unclear when Woods will return to golf.