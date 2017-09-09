U.S., GB&I tied after opening foursomes session at Walker Cup

LOS ANGELES – After the opening foursomes session of the 46th Walker Cup at Los Angeles Country Club, the score is tied at 2-2.

Collin Morikawa and Norman Xiong got the first points on the board for the U.S. in a big way, routing Harry Ellis and Alfie Plant, 8 and 7, the largest margin of victory in an 18-hole match in Walker Cup history. Maverick McNealy and Doug Ghim earn the other U.S. point.

Connor Syme and Paul McBride, and Scott Gregory and Jack Singh Brar each earned 3-and-2 victories for Great Britain and Ireland.

Here’s a look at each of the four foursomes matches:

Collin Morikawa/Norman Xiong (U.S.) def. Harry Ellis/Alfie Plant, 8 and 7

Connor Syme/Paul McBride (GB&I) def. Doc Redman/Will Zalatoris, 3 and 2

Scott Gregory/Jack Singh Brar (GB&I) def. Scottie Scheffler/Cameron Champ, 3 and 2

Maverick McNealy/Doug Ghim def. David Boote/Jack Davidson, 5 and 4