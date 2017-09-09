Walker Cup 2017: Sunday's pairings, tee times at Los Angeles Country Club

LOS ANGELES – The U.S. is five-and-a-half points away from winning the 46th Walker Cup after finishing Saturday leading 8-4 at Los Angeles Country Club. The Americans will have four foursomes matches and 10 singles matches to get those points.

U.S. will go with two familiar foursomes pairings: Norman Xiong and Collin Morikawa, and Doug Ghim and Maverick McNealy. All four players went 2-0 on Saturday.

The Americans will sit Scottie Scheffler, who also sat the Saturday singles session, and Stewart Hagestad, who sat Saturday’s foursomes session.

The GB&I foursomes pairings stay the same with the exception of one. Alfie Plant and Harry Ellis will sit after getting beat by Xiong and Morikawa, 8 and 7, in foursomes on Saturday. Robert MacIntyre and Matthew Jordan will team up to take their place.

Here is a look at Sunday’s pairings and tee times:

FOURSOMES

Norman Xiong/Collin Morikawa vs. Connor Syme/Paul McBride, 7:15 a.m.

Braden Thornberry/Doc Redman vs. Jack Singh Brar/Scott Gregory, 7:30 a.m.

Will Zalatoris/Cameron Champ vs. David Boote/Jack Davidson, 7:45 a.m.

Doug Ghim/Maverick McNealy vs. Matthew Jordan/Robert MacIntyre, 8 a.m.

SINGLES