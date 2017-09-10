VIDEO: Frustrated golfer tosses clubs into water during club championship

As a wise philosopher once said, “Some days, you just don’t have it…”

Josh Scobee, a former NFL kicker, was certain to be active on Twitter this weekend with the NFL getting back in session. But it was a golf tweet of his that caught a lot of attention.

Scobee put out a hilarious tweet Sunday where he displayed video of a guy calmly bringing a whole lot of clubs toward a water hazard and chucking them all in. The former kicker further claims that this happened during his club championship this weekend.

@NoLayingUp guy in our club championship this weekend had enough pic.twitter.com/jzJ2Kj03tW — Josh Scobee (@JoshScobee10) September 10, 2017

Anybody who has ever played this game has to understand this reaction on some level.

The wise philosopher we referenced at the top is actually Justin Thomas.

See, he gets it! And he’s won a major and four other PGA Tour events this season.

Apparently this guy was oddly tactical in his frustration, too. Scobee later tweeted that this happened during the round and these clubs didn’t constitute the guy’s entire bag.

Best part is this was during the round, finished with 3 clubs and his bag — Josh Scobee (@JoshScobee10) September 10, 2017

Imagine being this upset – enough to throw your clubs in the water – but still having the presence to keep three!

Anyway, hopefully this guy’s weekend improved after this. His score likely wasn’t very good, but at least he can say he accomplished a cathartic toss of his demons.