L.A. kings: U.S. takes back the Walker Cup in convincing fashion

LOS ANGELES – The Walker Cup is returning to U.S. soil.

The U.S. has captured the 2017 crown and is on its way to routing Great Britain and Ireland at Los Angeles Country Club to take back the Walker Cup and avenge a heartbreaking defeat two years ago at Royal Lytham.

The Americans halved Saturday’s opening foursomes session, but won six of the eight singles matches to lead 8-4 after Day 1. On Sunday morning, the U.S. won three of the four foursomes matches before completing the victory in Sunday’s final singles session.

With a six-point lead (11-5) heading into singles, the U.S. wasted no time in closing things out.

Braden Thornberry cruised to a 6-and-5 victory over Paul McBride in the fifth singles match to make it 12-5, U.S. Norman Xiong then went dormie 2 on Scott Gregory in Match No. 2 to guarantee another half point.

With the U.S. needing 13.5 points to clinch the Walker Cup, the Americans needed just one more point to finish the job. Stewart Hagestad got that point with a 2-and-1 win in the first match out over Jack Singh Brar.

While the U.S. was guaranteed 13.5 points and the Cup at that moment (barring Xiong making the almost unfathomable decision to concede his match), Xiong officially clinched the Cup when he went on to halve his match to get the team to 13.5 points on the scoreboard.

It was a strange ending to the Hagestad match, as Singh Brar, 1 down through 16, failed to get his third shot out of the bunker at the 17th and then hit his club into the sand before trying his fourth from the bunker. Under Rule 13-4, which says a player cannot touch the ground in a hazard with his club before hitting a ball that is still in that hazard, that meant an automatic loss of hole. And a loss of hole meant a 2-and-1 defeat that essentially gave the U.S. the Walker Cup.

Singles are still far from finished, though, and the U.S. looks to be headed to a huge victory, as the score was technically 13.5-5.5 when the Americans clinched via Xiong.

Check back for more updates on what the final score will be. Regardless, the U.S. has won!