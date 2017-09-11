Georgia Tech wins Carpet Capital Collegiate in playoff

Final scores

For a second straight year, Luke Schniederjans was involved in a victory at the Carpet Capital Collegiate.

The Georgia Tech sophomore, the younger brother to Ollie Schniederjans, captured the individual title at the event last year in his first career college tournament. That honor eluded him this weekend – he finished in a tie for 15th at 1 under – but his contributions led to a team win this time around.

The Yellow Jackets opened their 2017-18 season with a win Sunday at the Farm Golf Club in Rocky Face, Ga., outlasting Alabama for the Carpet Capital Collegiate title. Both teams finished three days and 54 holes at 14-under 850, but the action would go to a playoff.

It was there, in extra holes, where Schniederjans shined. The teams competed in a 5-count-4, starting at the Farm Golf Club’s first hole.

Every player was in with par except Schniederjans, who had a birdie effort remaining. If he could hole the putt, Georgia Tech would win.

He rolled it true.

“I hit a really good putt, and I’m so glad it went in,” Schniederjans said, via Ramblinwreck.com.

Here's a look at Luke Schniederjans' tournament winning putt at the Carpet Capital Collegiate. pic.twitter.com/RZSdeSRLCM — Georgia Tech Golf (@GT_GOLF) September 10, 2017

And to think, Schniederjans did this after double bogeying his final hole of regulation – putting the Crimson Tide in position to snatch away the win at the time.

With Schniederjans’ clinching putt, the Yellow Jackets captured the Carpet Capital Collegiate for the eighth time, but this also marks Georgia Tech’s first victory overall since the 2015 ACC Championship.

Alabama had its chances, jostling the lead from Georgia Tech late and holding a three-shot margin down the stretch. Lee Hodges missed a 5-footer for birdie that would’ve given the Crimson Tide the victory, too.

But the runners-up put up an incredible fight in playing its final 36 holes in 20 under. Both Alabama and Georgia Tech started the day in second and finished with 9-under 279s.

Georgia Tech, Golfweek‘s preseason No. 19, had zero top-five finishers, instead relying on a group approach. Andy Ogletree led the way in a tie for seventh at 6 under. Schniederjans (who closed in 4-under 68 despite that double) was one of four to post in a tie for 15th at 1 under. Tyler Strafaci, Noah Norton (a freshman) and Chris Petefish also placed in that spot.

Alabama, Golfweek‘s preseason No. 12, was paced by Davis Riley, who placed in a tie for third at 7 under. Hodges made a big contribution in coming in a tie for ninth at 5 under. Steven Setterstrom (T-34, 4 over), Jonathan Hardee (T-44, 6 over) and freshman Davis Shore (T-48, 7 over) rounded out the lineup scores.

The individual title belonged to Alejandro Tosti. The Florida senior went wire-to-wire, opening in 6-under 66 for the solo lead, increasing it to two with a 68 and closing it out for a two-shot triumph at 11 under.

The preseason No. 4 Gators actually held the lead heading into the final round but dropped to a tie for fifth at 2 under after a closing 4-over 292. Auburn placed third at 10 under while LSU came in fourth at 4 under.

Clemson, which finished seventh at 1 under, boasted the runner-up finisher in the individual race, as Bryson Nimmer posted at 9 under.