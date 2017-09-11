Jim 'Bones' Mackay to be inducted into Caddie Hall of Fame

Jim “Bones” Mackay may now be a broadcaster, but his contributions as a caddie are still being lauded.

The Western Golf Association announced Monday that Mackay would be inducted into The Caddie Hall of Fame later this week during the BMW Championship.

Mackay was Phil Mickelson’s long-time caddie before the pair parted ways in June. Mackay then turned to a new career, as he has become an NBC/Golf Channel on-course reporter.

Nobody will soon forget his caddie roots, though, and now he’s being recognized for all of his great work in that field.

“This is a great honor for me,” Mackay said in a statement. “I would like to share it with all the caddies at golf clubs around the country, and also my fellow PGA Tour caddies, with whom I had such a great time.”

The WGA has long supported caddies through the Evans Scholars Foundation – which awards college scholarships to caddies from modest means – and has administered The Caddie Hall of Fame since 2011 as a way to highlight the importance of bag-toters and those who have supported their role.

Previous inductees include Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Charles “Chick” Evans, Francis Ouimet, Gene Sarazen, Steve Williams, and the Murray brothers.

Along with his work with Mickelson, Mackay has also caddied for Curtis Strange, Larry Mize and Scott Simpson.

“We are honored and excited to welcome Bones Mackay into The Caddie Hall of Fame,” said Vince Pellegrino, senior vice president of tournaments for the WGA. “Bones has elevated the profile of caddies worldwide and inspired countless young people to want to be caddies.”