Arkansas posts 10-shot victory at The Gopher Invitational

Final scores

• • •

A final-round surge ensured nobody would catch the Razorbacks.

Arkansas fired a closing 5-under 279 Monday to cruise to a 10-shot victory at the Gopher Invitational. The win comes after the Razorbacks opened the season with a sixth-place showing at the Carmel Cup.

The Razorbacks, which came into the season ranked 18th by Golfweek, beat preseason No. 2 Baylor and No. 7 Oklahoma (the defending national champions) with their 4-under overall performance at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Maple Plain, Minn.

“I am really proud of these guys for battling and coming out with a win against a great field here in Minnesota,” head coach Brad McMakin said, via arkansasrazorbacks.com. “Beating two top-10 teams and knocking off the defending national champions will give this team confidence that hopefully we can build on moving forward.”

Mason Overstreet, a runner-up at the NCAA Championship, put together another second-place showing. The sophomore used a birdie-eagle stretch to boost him to a closing 4-under 67 and a 7-under finish.

Alvaro Ortiz landed in a tie for fifth at 1 under after a topsy-turvy final-round 68. William Buhl placed T-13 at 3 over, Charles Kim posted in a tie for 31st at 7 over and Luis Garza finished 67th at 14 over.

The individual title went to Kent State’s Ian Holt, who extended his lead from one to three at the finish thanks to a final-round 5-under 66. The senior closed the week at 10 under thanks to four birdies and an eagle in his final 11 holes.

Kent State, Golfweek‘s preseason No. 17, finished the week in fourth at 8 over. Baylor placed second at 6 over, led by Matthew Perrine’s T-5 finish at 1 under. Three other Baylor players finished in the top 20, with Braden Bailey T-10 at 2 over, Ryan Grider T-13 at 3 over and Cooper Dossey T-18 at 4 over.

Oklahoma placed third at 7 over thanks to top-10 finishes from three players: Brad Dalke (solo eighth, even par), Grant Hirschman (T-10, 2 over) and Blaine Hale (T-10, 2 over).

Pepperdine’s Sahith Theegala placed third at 6 under in leading the preseason No. 15 Waves to a fifth-place finish at 14 over. Alex Del Rey Gonzalez, of Arizona State, finished fourth at 5 under as the No. 16 Sun Devils finished seventh.