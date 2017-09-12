Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
BMW Championship 2017 field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s BMW Championship at Conway Farms? These breakdowns can help.

Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.

 Player Golfweek/Sagarin OWGR
 Rickie Fowler 1 10
 Paul Casey 2 14
 Jordan Spieth 3 2
 Hideki Matsuyama 4 3
 Jon Rahm 5 5
 Dustin Johnson 6 1
 Sergio Garcia 7 8
 Marc Leishman 8 22
 Justin Rose 9 15
 Louis Oosthuizen 10 20
 Henrik Stenson 11 7
 Matt Kuchar 12 13
 Brooks Koepka 13 11
 Tony Finau 15 63
 Phil Mickelson 16 29
 Charley Hoffman 17 23
 Francesco Molinari 18 17
 Russell Henley 20 50
 Justin Thomas 21 4
 Kevin Kisner 22 25
 Pat Perez 23 35
 Jason Day 24 9
 Rory McIlroy 25 6
 Webb Simpson 26 41
 Ian Poulter 28 54
 Charles Howell III 30 59
 Kyle Stanley 31 58
 Bill Haas 32 38
 Lucas Glover 33 105
 Jason Dufner 34 32
 Keegan Bradley 35 95
 Kevin Chappell 36 27
 Daniel Berger 37 24
 Charl Schwartzel 38 26
 Brendan Steele 40 56
 Jamie Lovemark 41 84
 Patrick Reed 42 19
 Gary Woodland 43 43
 Chez Reavie 44 113
 Stewart Cink 46 148
 Zach Johnson 49 42
 Brian Harman 50 30
 Ryan Moore 51 44
 Adam Hadwin 52 46
 Kevin Na 54 64
 Rafa Cabrera Bello 55 18
 Xander Schauffele 59 68
 Martin Laird 63 89
 Emiliano Grillo 70 57
 Kevin Tway 71 173
 Sung Kang 79 92
 James Hahn 82 65
 Hudson Swafford 84 80
 Mackenzie Hughes 86 111
 Bud Cauley 87 109
 Ollie Schniederjans 94 102
 Luke List 100 146
 Anirban Lahiri 102 75
 Jhonattan Vegas 103 40
 Sean O’Hair 110 76
 Grayson Murray 116 90
 Wesley Bryan 118 47
 Robert Streb 120 118
 Cameron Smith 127 167
 Danny Lee 130 93
 Scott Brown 143 126
 Billy Horschel 160 48
 Si Woo Kim 209 37
 Bryson DeChambeau 212 91
 Patrick Cantlay N/R 88

