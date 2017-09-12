BMW Championship 2017 field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s BMW Championship at Conway Farms? These breakdowns can help.
Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.
|Player
|Golfweek/Sagarin
|OWGR
|Rickie Fowler
|1
|10
|Paul Casey
|2
|14
|Jordan Spieth
|3
|2
|Hideki Matsuyama
|4
|3
|Jon Rahm
|5
|5
|Dustin Johnson
|6
|1
|Sergio Garcia
|7
|8
|Marc Leishman
|8
|22
|Justin Rose
|9
|15
|Louis Oosthuizen
|10
|20
|Henrik Stenson
|11
|7
|Matt Kuchar
|12
|13
|Brooks Koepka
|13
|11
|Tony Finau
|15
|63
|Phil Mickelson
|16
|29
|Charley Hoffman
|17
|23
|Francesco Molinari
|18
|17
|Russell Henley
|20
|50
|Justin Thomas
|21
|4
|Kevin Kisner
|22
|25
|Pat Perez
|23
|35
|Jason Day
|24
|9
|Rory McIlroy
|25
|6
|Webb Simpson
|26
|41
|Ian Poulter
|28
|54
|Charles Howell III
|30
|59
|Kyle Stanley
|31
|58
|Bill Haas
|32
|38
|Lucas Glover
|33
|105
|Jason Dufner
|34
|32
|Keegan Bradley
|35
|95
|Kevin Chappell
|36
|27
|Daniel Berger
|37
|24
|Charl Schwartzel
|38
|26
|Brendan Steele
|40
|56
|Jamie Lovemark
|41
|84
|Patrick Reed
|42
|19
|Gary Woodland
|43
|43
|Chez Reavie
|44
|113
|Stewart Cink
|46
|148
|Zach Johnson
|49
|42
|Brian Harman
|50
|30
|Ryan Moore
|51
|44
|Adam Hadwin
|52
|46
|Kevin Na
|54
|64
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|55
|18
|Xander Schauffele
|59
|68
|Martin Laird
|63
|89
|Emiliano Grillo
|70
|57
|Kevin Tway
|71
|173
|Sung Kang
|79
|92
|James Hahn
|82
|65
|Hudson Swafford
|84
|80
|Mackenzie Hughes
|86
|111
|Bud Cauley
|87
|109
|Ollie Schniederjans
|94
|102
|Luke List
|100
|146
|Anirban Lahiri
|102
|75
|Jhonattan Vegas
|103
|40
|Sean O’Hair
|110
|76
|Grayson Murray
|116
|90
|Wesley Bryan
|118
|47
|Robert Streb
|120
|118
|Cameron Smith
|127
|167
|Danny Lee
|130
|93
|Scott Brown
|143
|126
|Billy Horschel
|160
|48
|Si Woo Kim
|209
|37
|Bryson DeChambeau
|212
|91
|Patrick Cantlay
|N/R
|88
Comments