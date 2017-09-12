Callaway GBB Epic Star driver

Club: Callaway GBB Epic Star

Price: $699.99 with Mitsubishi Grand Bassara graphite shaft

Specs: 45 1/2″ with titanium and carbon fiber head and sliding weight. 10.5 and 12 degrees

In-store date: Sept. 29

Goal

Callaway designed this ultra-premium driver with extremely light components to give slower-swinging golfers more clubhead speed and carry distance.

The Scoop

Callaway released the original GBB Epic driver in the United States in January, but the company also made a slightly different model specifically for the Japanese market called Epic Star and released it at the same time. Now that club has come to America.

“There is a niche of players that are looking for, and well fitted, to that Japanese spec,” said David Neville, Callaway’s senior director of brand management. “They really like the lighter weight and that was the impetuous for bringing this driver out.”

The Epic Star’s head is made from a lightweight titanium, but the crown and several areas in the sole are made using a triaxial carbon fiber material that is significantly lighter. In fact, the crown weighs just 9.7 grams. A pair of titanium posts that Callaway calls Jailbreak Technology extends from the sole to the crown inside the head, right behind the face, and they help to stiffen the body at the moment of impact. That helps to broaden the sweetspot and protect ball speed throughout a larger area.

Like the original Epic, this club has a sliding weight in the back that allows golfers to create a draw or a fade bias, but the Epic Star’s weight is 11 grams instead of 17 grams. Another subtle difference can be found in the hosel because unlike the original GBB Epic, the GBB Epic Star does not have an adjustable hosel mechanism. Going with a bonded hosel saved more weight and Callaway felt that players who would be ideally suited for the GBB Epic Star would less likely to adjust the hosel, so the weight savings would be more beneficial.

The GBB Epic Star comes standard with the first sub 40-gram shaft Callaway has ever offered, the Mitsubishi Grand Bassara. It weighs 39 grams, and combined with the lighter head and the stock 41-gram, narrow-diameter Golf Pride J200 grip, brings the Epic Star’s total weight to about 283 grams. In theory, a club that light should allow slower-swinging players to generate more clubhead speed, and that should result in more ball speed and distance.