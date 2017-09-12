Fantasy golf rankings: 2017 BMW Championship

Just two events remain in the PGA Tour’s 2017 FedEx Cup Playoffs, including this week’s BMW Championship at Conway Farms.

Seventy players will tee it up in Lake Forest, Ill., with only the top 30 in FedEx Cup points after this week moving on to the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Remember: the BMW has been played since 2007, but just twice before has been held at Conway Farms. Zach Johnson won here in 2013 with Nick Watney finishing second by two shots. Then in 2015, Jason Day rolled to a six-shot win over runner-up Daniel Berger.

Here are my top 15 fantasy-golf options for the BMW Championship at Conway Farms:

Jordan Spieth: Coming off runner-up showings at Glen Oaks and TPC Boston, and has solid record at Conway Farms, tying for 16th in 2013 and sharing 13th in 2015.

2. Justin Thomas: Finished T-13 at Conway in 2015, and has been red hot of late, winning the PGA Championship and Dell Technologies Championship, and tying for sixth at the Northern Trust.

3. Dustin Johnson: Defending champion of this event, but that was at Crooked Stick. He was T-7 at Conway Farms in 2015 and has regained his elite form from earlier this year, evidenced by his victory at Glen Oaks.

4. Rickie Fowler: Hasn’t finished worse than T-22 since Memphis and tied for 13th in Boston. Tied for fourth at Conway in 2015.

5. Paul Casey: He’s done everything but win. Fifth or better in four of last six starts, including a T-4 at TPC Boston. His other two starts during that span are T-13 or better. In 2015, he was T-23 at the BMW.

6. Jason Day: Who could forget that first-round 61 he shot in 2015 en route to his six-shot win at Conway? After a slow start to this season, he’s starting to gain momentum with four straight top 25s, including two top 10s.

7. Jon Rahm: First trip to Conway, but he’s got the tools to succeed here. Has opened the playoffs with a T-3 at Glen Oaks and T-4 at TPC Boston.

8. Hideki Matsuyama: T-7 in first trip to Conway, in 2015. Since winning at Firestone and tying for fifth at the PGA, he’s gone MC, T-23 in the playoffs.

9. Justin Rose: T-10 in each of the first two playoff events after a poor summer, and T-13 here in 2015.

10. Patrick Reed: Gearing up for Presidents Cup in a big way – T-2 at PGA, T-20 at Northern Trust and T-6 at Dell. Posted three rounds in the 60s en route to a T-28 at Conway in 2015.

11. Patrick Cantlay: T-10 and T-13 to begin his FedEx Cup Playoffs and despite being a newcomer to Conway, like Rahm, he’s got the game to contend.

12. Kevin Na: Will be a popular sleeper as he’s posted two top-6 finishes in last three starts. He was also T-6 at the 2015 BMW.

13. Henrik Stenson: Concerned about his health, but he’ll play this week after skipping the first two playoff events. He was T-10 here in 2015.

14. Rory McIlroy: T-4 at Conway in 2015, but T-59 in 2013 and no top 20s in three starts since this year’s WGC-Bridgestone.

15. Daniel Berger: Though he doesn’t have a top 10 since the John Deere, he was runner-up here in 2015. Consider this, too: he didn’t crack the top 25 in three straight starts before successfully defending in Memphis this season.