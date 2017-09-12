How Dustin Johnson helped improve Adidas' Tour360 Boost

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CARLSBAD, Calif. – When Adidas first met with Dustin Johnson before kicking off the project of updating the Tour360 Boost golf shoe, they asked the World No. 1 what he would change about the popular shoe.

“We asked him how do we make it better,” said Masun Denison, Adidas Golf’s global footwear director. “He goes, ‘Don’t do anything to it.’ We then said, ‘No, no, we’re not talking about radically changing the shoe; we just want to know if you have any input.”

Johnson did, and his recommendations helped shape the new Tour360 Boost, which Johnson debuted at the Northern Trust and will be available for retail ($200) in October.

The new Tour360 Boost features an elevated design aesthetic that provides a premium and polished look, along with subtle yet significant changes from the previous model, including a new outsole top plate, SprintSkin technology, classic toe-down appearance, new premium heel execution and increased outsole flexibility.

“There are always challenges in taking what is your icon and updating it,” Denison said. “And when you have something that comes out and does so well, it puts more pressure on you.

“The pursuit was how do we take what’s really good and just refine and look at every detail of the shoe form the 360 wrap to the toe to the heel, and make it even better.”

The most notable change that Johnson had input on is the toe. The last Tour360 Boost model, released in 2016, featured a center toe seam. The new shoe has a classic toe-down look that is visually free of distraction.

The heel was changed, as well, as designers went with a more classic shaped heel with a premium leather lining throughout for comfort and durability. And SprintSkin technology, a super lightweight microfiber inside the upper lining of the shoe, will add additional support and stability in the upper section of the shoe, and prevent the shoe from stretching over time while keeping the foot locked in.

There is a new outsole top plate, which allowed the shoe to accommodate natural foot flection that occurs during the golf swing. Based on swing study testing and analysis, the plate wraps higher on the lateral side of the foot, but was designed to be soft enough to still provide lateral and medial stability as golfers transition their power in the follow-through of the swing.

The bottom of the outsole looks the same but is more flexible, a result of Adidas making the TPU density of the material softer and more malleable.

“If you looked at any one of those those things, you’d be like, ‘That’s incremental,'” Denison said. “But when you add them all up, it makes for a completely different fitting, looking and performing shoe.”

Continuations of the Tour360 Boost include the use of Boost technology in the midsole, a 10-cleat Puremotion TPU outsole with CenTraXion and ThinTech cleats and the Torsion Tunnel.

Three colorways will be part of the initial release – white with black stripes, black with white stripes and white with icey blue stripes. Additional colorways and styles of the new Tour360 Boost will roll out in 2018.