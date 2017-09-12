Michelle Wie among several big names skipping Evian Championship

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – There are several big names missing from the LPGA’s fifth major. Michelle Wie and Inbee Park are out with injuries, and Stacy Lewis made up her mind ages ago that she’d be skipping this year’s Evian Championship.

Wie withdrew before the final round of Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Aug. 27 to have her appendix removed.

She hasn’t competed since and posted a note on Instagram last week saying doctors had advised her to continue resting.

Inbee Park, the 2012 Evian champion, also withdrew from Canada with a sore back. She last teed it up on the LPGA at the Ricoh Women’s British Open in early August, where she tied for 11th.

As for Lewis, she said as far back as last year’s CME Group Tour Championship that she planned to do things differently in 2017.

“The biggest thing for me is I’m going to go play where I enjoy playing and where I’m going to be happy,” Lewis told Golfweek last November. “Because it’s a waste of my time to go certain places and not be happy, because I’m not going to play well. That’s kind of the goal is to go play where I’m happy and when I’m rested.”

Lewis won two weeks ago for the first time since 2014 at the Cambia Portland Classic and donated the entire winner’s check of $195,000 to Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in her hometown of Houston.

The former World No. 1 has made it clear that she’s no longer chasing rankings. She won’t play 30 events in an effort to surpass players more than a decade younger.

The newlywed, currently ranked 16th, now focuses on winning tournaments, majors in particular, though not this one.

The Evian Championship has been plagued with poor weather (sadly this year will not be an exception) since the dates moved to September and has faced criticism from players as a major championship setup. To that end, some of Evian Resort Golf Club’s most severe greens have been flattened.

“Actually I think the golf course is in the best shape since we started to play the new golf course,” said World No. 1 So Yeon Ryu. “Also they have a few green changes, and I think the changes make (the course) more reasonable and more exciting.”

