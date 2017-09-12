Sam Burns turns pro, to make pro debut in Las Vegas

Sam Burns has officially turned pro.

The former No. 1-ranked junior and then Nicklaus Award winner at LSU announced his plans after the NCAA Championship in June. He decided to remain amateur through the summer in hopes of making the U.S. Walker Cup team, but once he wasn’t selected – many would say he was snubbed – Burns decided to make the jump before the PGA Tour’s fall portion of the 2017-18 season gets underway.

According to Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner, the 21-year-old Shreveport, La., native will make his PGA Tour debut as a pro at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. He can receive a maximum of seven sponsor exemptions unless he earns enough money to earn special temporary status. He also has a start at the Memorial already guaranteed after winning the Nicklaus Award last season as a sophomore.

Burns’ second and final season with the Tigers was a good one. He won four times and set the school record for scoring average (70.05).

He will be represented by agent Brett Falkoff.

“I’m excited to finally embark on my professional career,” Burns told Golf Channel. “I am glad to have a strong team around me to help me achieve my goal of one day becoming one of the best players in the world.”