Scott McNealy, father of Maverick and Silicon Valley veteran, to advise 18Birdies

Fresh off watching his son Maverick go 4-0 and help lead the U.S. to Walker Cup victory at Los Angeles Country Club, Scott McNealy announced that he has joined 18Birdies, a mobile golf technology startup, as a strategic advisor.

McNealy is a Silicon Valley veteran who co-founded Sun Microsystems and is a current chairman of Wayin. He also has a background in golf, serving as the team captain of the golf team while at Harvard. His four sons all play golf – Maverick, Dakota, Colt and Scout.

“As long as I’ve been in the technology game, golf has been a part of my life for even longer and I’ve had the great pleasure of passing the game on to my sons,” McNealy said. “I want to see this game continue to grow and 18Birdies has shown me they can connect with younger audiences and has grown its user base at an astonishing rate. I’m excited about the technology platform they are building that will make it even easier for people to manage their golf lifestyle.”

18Birdies, which launched in 2016, is a multi-faceted mobile golf app, serving as a golf GPS, rangefinder, scorecard and social app. According to a company release, 18Birdies has been the fastest growing golf app in terms of user growth and has added more golfers than any other golf app in the last 12 months. Its loyalty program, DreamGames, allows golfers to earn golf bucks for every round they score on 18Birdies. Extra golf bucks are earned for playing with friends, playing side games and rating courses.

“I’m so honored that a Silicon Valley legend like Scott is joining the team,” said 18Birdies founder and CEO, Eddy Lui. “He brings the perfect mix of passion for the game and entrepreneurial track record. I’m looking forward to having him on board as we scale the 18Birdies platform to bring technology to the forefront of the golf industry.”