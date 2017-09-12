U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur postponed due to Hurricane Irma damage

Hurricane Irma has inflicted plenty of damage on Florida, and of course the main concern is that citizens are safe and coping well with what it has wrought.

The tropical storm has also affected at least one tournament in the state.

The USGA announced Tuesday that the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur, scheduled for Oct. 7-12 at Quail Creek Country Club in Naples, Fla., will be postponed due to Hurricane Irma’s damage to the layout.

“After assessing the storm’s impact on the course, we have determined with Quail Creek that the championship cannot be successfully conducted on the scheduled dates next month,” said U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Director Rachel Sadowski. “Our thoughts are with our good friends at Quail Creek, and with everyone affected by the storm.”

It’s unclear when the tournament will be rescheduled to at the moment.