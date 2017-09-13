Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 BMW Championship

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s BMW Championship? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
• • •
Jeff Babineau
- Projected champion: Jordan Spieth. Why not head to East Lake with Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Spieth all owning playoff victories? He’s in great form.
- Also like: Jason Day. Not having Col Swatton on his bag means Day will have to take more ownership of what goes on inside the ropes, and that could be a good thing. Last two starts at Conway Farms: T-4 and Win. Also like Daniel Berger, looking for a little momentum as he readies for the Presidents Cup.
- Sleeper: Xander Schauffele. Has three top 20s since his breakthrough victory at Greenbrier.
- DraftKings bargain: Sean O’Hair, $7,000. Four rounds, no cut, and he can make lots of birdies.
- Fade: Charley Hoffman. He’s on a high after making his first Presidents Cup team, but Chicago just hasn’t been his kind of town (68th and T-53 in his last two trips to Conway Farms).
• • •
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Jon Rahm. Top 4s in his last two starts, and the latter of them included the 36-hole lead. The super-talented Spaniard is in excellent form, which means another win is coming any week now.
- Also like: Jason Day, Henrik Stenson. Putting up 33 under in eight rounds at Conway Farms? That’s tough to ignore. And Day has gotten his game back in recent months after a mostly rough 2017. New caddie this week, but I still like him for those other factors. Stenson, meanwhile, has finished top 20 in five of his last six starts and posted some really good rounds at Conway (including a 63). He’s one of the safest bets in the field to perform well, and his ceiling isn’t low either.
- Sleeper: Jamie Lovemark. I think this is a good track for Lovemark and his game is trending. A final-round 67 at TPC Boston and really has played just one bad round (an opening 78 at Northern Trust) since the beginning of July.
- DraftKings bargain: Grayson Murray, $7,000. His T-25 finish at TPC Boston is misleading … he was just two off the lead before a Monday 77. Final-round nerves may’ve got the best of him, but Murray has a lot of talent and his game is looking sharp.
- Fade: Rickie Fowler. Just feel like Fowler has been finishing a lot better than he has been playing and that will catch up to him. He hasn’t had a finish worse than 22nd since the FedEx St. Jude Classic, so this is a bit of a swing for the fences.
Comments