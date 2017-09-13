Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 BMW Championship

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s BMW Championship? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

• • •

Jeff Babineau

Jordan Spieth. Why not head to East Lake with Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Spieth all owning playoff victories? He’s in great form. Also like: Jason Day. Not having Col Swatton on his bag means Day will have to take more ownership of what goes on inside the ropes, and that could be a good thing. Last two starts at Conway Farms: T-4 and Win. Also like Daniel Berger, looking for a little momentum as he readies for the Presidents Cup.

• • •

Kevin Casey