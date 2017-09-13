Jason Day to reportedly use new caddie starting at BMW Championship

One of professional golf’s most stable partnerships will come to a partial end this week.

Golf Channel’s George Savaricas reports that Jason Day will make a change at caddie at this week’s BMW Championship, moving from his longtime looper Colin Swatton to Luke Reardon – a friend and former roommate at the golf academy both attended in Australia.

The change is not a one-week switch, either. The report also states that Reardon will be the long-term replacement on the bag. Of course, Reardon’s role for the 2016-17 PGA Tour season may be short-lived, as Day is No. 28 in the FedEx Cup standings and needs a good week to stay in the top 30 and qualify for the Tour Championship.

But that’s semantics: the point is Reardon is Day’s new man on the bag.

Caddie switches happen often at the pro level, but this is definitely quite the surprise.

Swatton and Day, 29, are an especially close pair, with Swatton playing a sort of surrogate father role since first meeting the Aussie star when he was 12 years old.

It’s unclear at the moment why Day has made the change, although it’s worth noting he hasn’t had the best 2017 – a downturn that likely has something in part to do with off-the-course issues such as dealing with his mom’s fight with cancer.

Swatton has served as Day’s coach over the years as well and will continue on in that role, according to the PGA Tour’s Ben Everill.

Yes it's true. @JDayGolf will try out high school roommate Luke Reardon as his caddie this week. Col Swatton remains coach. — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) September 13, 2017

So Day and Swatton haven’t broken up. But they are indeed player-caddie no more.

Oddly, this may not be the most shocking split in the last few months. The split up of Phil Mickelson and Jim “Bones” Mackay in June probably takes that title. And Rory McIlroy and J.P. Fitzgerald parting ways also shocked many in the golf world.

Whichever caddie-player breakup you want to vote for here, all three are ones many would’ve felt sure to be safe through 2017 and beyond.

Whatever the case, it’ll definitely take some time to get used to not seeing Swatton carrying Day’s bag.