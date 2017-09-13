VIDEO: Jordan Spieth throws out first pitch at Cubs game

Jordan Spieth on the mound? Golf may be his sport, but Spieth is still pretty comfortable on a baseball field.

After throwing out first pitches for the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers, Spieth has now added on the Chicago Cubs.

The 24-year-old threw out the first pitch at Tuesday evening’s Cubs-Mets game at Wrigley Field ahead of this week’s BMW Championship, and he did pretty well.

The ball was a little high, but overall it was a good effort from Spieth – a natural lefthander.

There’s a reason Spieth looked just fine out there.

Yes, this is his third opening pitch, but Spieth was actually quite the baseball player in his younger days. His mother, Christine, told Golfweek last year that she had “no doubt” her son would’ve played Division I baseball if he had continued to compete at it in high school.

When he did play, Spieth performed as a pitcher and first basemen on a travel team.

Maybe Spieth doesn’t use his baseball skills much any more, but Tuesday proved that they still come in handy every once in a while.