LPGA cancels Shanghai event on short notice

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – Once again an LPGA event in China has been canceled on short notice. The Alisports LPGA tournament in Shanghai won’t be played Oct. 5-8 due to permitting problems in China, the LPGA announced on Tuesday.

“It is with deep regret that I need to announce that we will not be playing the event in Shanghai this year,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we have just received word that the tournament was unsuccessful in obtaining approval from the local district government.

“The hardest part about this news is that we have a title sponsor, a tournament operator, a TV production group and a host venue all set to go. However, in China, sporting events of this nature cannot take place without approvals at multiple levels – and the local approval was denied.

“This news is very disappointing, particularly in that it comes less than a month before the event was scheduled to take place. But given the strong sponsorship and desire to host the LPGA, we look forward to returning in 2018.”

In-Kyung Kim, a three-time winner this year, won last year’s event. China’s own Shanshan Feng, In Gee Chun, Inbee Park, Anna Nordqvist, Aryia Jutanugarn, Danielle Kang and Sung Hyun Park were among those scheduled to compete.