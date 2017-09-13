Patrick Reed wore Notre Dame gear to Georgia game, and it caused a stir

Patrick Reed isn’t one to hold back, and he definitely raised a few eyebrows this weekend.

The Ryder Cup star took in a college football game Saturday, a pretty mundane fact without context.

But context is everything here. Reed specifically flew out to South Bend, Ind., as Notre Dame was set to host Georgia.

The Bulldogs were once Reed’s home, as he started his college golf career at Georgia. But he transferred to Augusta State (now Augusta University) after one season under mysterious circumstances.

(Side note: There has certainly been plenty of speculation and multiple reports on that matter. Reed was dismissed from the Georgia program and Josh Gregory, then the head coach at Augusta, has stated that he knew Reed would need a lot of monitoring when he brought him on. Reed would prove his worth as he went on to lead the Jaguars to two national titles.)

Anyway, Reed went to a game against his former school and what did he do? He posted photos wearing the opponent Irish’s gear and openly rooting for Notre Dame.

We are so excited! Headed to Notre Dame to watch my Fighting Irish! Best birthday present ever! #GoIRISH pic.twitter.com/AhXSERgvgy — Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) September 8, 2017

Had a great time with you guys today! Thank you for having me @WarrenGCatND #GoIRISH https://t.co/0vAGhfXhgh — Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) September 9, 2017

Almost GAMETIME! This is such a special place! #GoIrish! pic.twitter.com/k7qb5xgKKB — Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) September 9, 2017

In today’s world, there was absolutely no chance this was going to slip by.

Here’s a sampling of some comments.

Patrick Reed once attended the University of Georgia… pic.twitter.com/daJs8iyIbk — GreenJacketAuctions (@BidGreenJacket) September 10, 2017

Savage! — Shawn Mahan (@snmgolf) September 8, 2017

From Baton Rouge. Went to UGA. Lives in Houston. So of course he's an Irish fan duh… — Dusty McDoogle (@MidwesternGator) September 10, 2017

Pause. Didn't you go to UGA for a few semesters Patty? @NoLayingUp @TronCarterNLU — Tim Godshalk (@TimGodshalk) September 9, 2017

So yeah, Patrick Reed knows how to stir things up.

Of course, Reed has for years publicly stated his Notre Dame fandom and says he was an Irish fanatic back to his childhood days.

In the end, this could simply be a case of a golfer rooting for his childhood team against a big-time opponent. Anything beyond that we don’t know for sure unless we go inside Reed’s mind.

Georgia ended up winning the game, 20-19. Not what Reed was looking for, but hey if he wanted people to know he’s a Notre Dame fan, he certainly accomplished that goal.