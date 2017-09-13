What Rory, Phil and others have to do at BMW to make Tour Championship

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – It’s that time of the year on the PGA Tour calendar. With each FedEx Cup playoff event comes the end of the season for many golfers. After this week’s BMW Championship at Conway Farms, just 30 players will advance to the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Guys like Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are locked into the Tour’s playoff finale in Atlanta. Spieth and Thomas can’t fall any farther than third in FedEx Cup points after this week. Johnson can’t finish any worse than fourth. (Why is this important? The top 5 entering the Tour Championship control their own FedEx Cup fate; win, and the FedEx Cup trophy is theirs.)

But there are others who need a good week at Conway Farms in order to keep their seasons alive. Among the biggest names: Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia.

Here is a quick look at how several notables outside the top 30 can play their way into the Tour Championship:

Sergio Garcia

Current FedEx Cup rank: 34th

34th Finish needed: 18th

18th Projected rank with BMW win: 4th

Phil Mickelson

Current FedEx Cup rank: 36th

36th Finish needed: 13th

13th Projected rank with BMW win: 4th

Billy Horschel

Current FedEx Cup rank: 38th

38th Finish needed: 10th

10th Projected rank with BMW win: 4th

Patrick Cantlay

Current FedEx Cup rank: 41st

41st Finish needed: 9th

9th Projected rank with BMW win: 4th

Bryson DeChambeau

Current FedEx Cup rank: 44th

44th Finish needed: 5th

5th Projected rank with BMW win: 5th

Si Woo Kim

Current FedEx Cup rank: 45th

45th Finish needed: 5th

5th Projected rank with BMW win: 5th

Rory McIlroy

Current FedEx Cup rank: 51st

51st Finish needed: 4th

4th Projected rank with BMW win: 6th

Zach Johnson

Current FedEx Cup rank: 54th

54th Finish needed: 4th

4th Projected rank with BMW win: 6th

Ryan Moore

Current FedEx Cup rank: 67th

67th Finish needed: 3rd

3rd Projected rank with BMW win: 6th

Anirban Lahiri