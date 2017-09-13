Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
What Rory, Phil and others have to do at BMW to make Tour Championship

What Rory, Phil and others have to do at BMW to make Tour Championship

What Rory, Phil and others have to do at BMW to make Tour Championship

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – It’s that time of the year on the PGA Tour calendar. With each FedEx Cup playoff event comes the end of the season for many golfers. After this week’s BMW Championship at Conway Farms, just 30 players will advance to the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Guys like Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are locked into the Tour’s playoff finale in Atlanta. Spieth and Thomas can’t fall any farther than third in FedEx Cup points after this week. Johnson can’t finish any worse than fourth. (Why is this important? The top 5 entering the Tour Championship control their own FedEx Cup fate; win, and the FedEx Cup trophy is theirs.)

But there are others who need a good week at Conway Farms in order to keep their seasons alive. Among the biggest names: Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia.

Here is a quick look at how several notables outside the top 30 can play their way into the Tour Championship:

Sergio Garcia. 2017 Masters, TaylorMade Spider Tour putter, Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm.

Sergio Garcia won the 2017 Masters. (Getty Images)

Sergio Garcia

  • Current FedEx Cup rank: 34th
  • Finish needed: 18th
  • Projected rank with BMW win: 4th

Phil Mickelson was T-6 at TPC Boston and earned a Presidents Cup spot. (Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson

  • Current FedEx Cup rank: 36th
  • Finish needed: 13th
  • Projected rank with BMW win: 4th

Billy Horschel was the 2014 FedEx Cup winner.

Billy Horschel

  • Current FedEx Cup rank: 38th
  • Finish needed: 10th
  • Projected rank with BMW win: 4th
US Open preview

Patrick Cantlay has played just 10 PGA Tour events this year, but has top 13s in each of the first two FedEx Cup playoff events. (Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay

  • Current FedEx Cup rank: 41st
  • Finish needed: 9th
  • Projected rank with BMW win: 4th

Bryson DeChambeau won his first PGA Tour title this season, at the John Deere Classic. (AP)

Bryson DeChambeau

  • Current FedEx Cup rank: 44th
  • Finish needed: 5th
  • Projected rank with BMW win: 5th

Si Woo Kim is this season’s winner of The Players Championship. (Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim

  • Current FedEx Cup rank: 45th
  • Finish needed: 5th
  • Projected rank with BMW win: 5th

Injuries have kept Rory McIlroy from having a stellar PGA Tour campaign this season. (Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy

  • Current FedEx Cup rank: 51st
  • Finish needed: 4th
  • Projected rank with BMW win: 6th

Zach Johnson, a two-time major winner, has had a disappointingly inconsistent season. (Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

Zach Johnson

  • Current FedEx Cup rank: 54th
  • Finish needed: 4th
  • Projected rank with BMW win: 6th

Ryan Moore played on last year’s U.S. Ryder Cup team, but injuries have kept him from succeeding this season. (Getty Images)

Ryan Moore

  • Current FedEx Cup rank: 67th
  • Finish needed: 3rd
  • Projected rank with BMW win: 6th

Anirban Lahiri is 70th in the FedEx Cup standings entering the BMW. (Getty Images)

Anirban Lahiri

  • Current FedEx Cup rank: 70th
  • Finish needed: 3rd
  • Projected rank with BMW win: 6th

