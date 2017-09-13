What Rory, Phil and others have to do at BMW to make Tour Championship

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – It’s that time of the year on the PGA Tour calendar. With each FedEx Cup playoff event comes the end of the season for many golfers. After this week’s BMW Championship at Conway Farms, just 30 players will advance to the Tour Championship at East Lake.
Guys like Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are locked into the Tour’s playoff finale in Atlanta. Spieth and Thomas can’t fall any farther than third in FedEx Cup points after this week. Johnson can’t finish any worse than fourth. (Why is this important? The top 5 entering the Tour Championship control their own FedEx Cup fate; win, and the FedEx Cup trophy is theirs.)
But there are others who need a good week at Conway Farms in order to keep their seasons alive. Among the biggest names: Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia.
Here is a quick look at how several notables outside the top 30 can play their way into the Tour Championship:
Sergio Garcia
- Current FedEx Cup rank: 34th
- Finish needed: 18th
- Projected rank with BMW win: 4th
Phil Mickelson
- Current FedEx Cup rank: 36th
- Finish needed: 13th
- Projected rank with BMW win: 4th
Billy Horschel
- Current FedEx Cup rank: 38th
- Finish needed: 10th
- Projected rank with BMW win: 4th
Patrick Cantlay
- Current FedEx Cup rank: 41st
- Finish needed: 9th
- Projected rank with BMW win: 4th
Bryson DeChambeau
- Current FedEx Cup rank: 44th
- Finish needed: 5th
- Projected rank with BMW win: 5th
Si Woo Kim
- Current FedEx Cup rank: 45th
- Finish needed: 5th
- Projected rank with BMW win: 5th
Rory McIlroy
- Current FedEx Cup rank: 51st
- Finish needed: 4th
- Projected rank with BMW win: 6th
Zach Johnson
- Current FedEx Cup rank: 54th
- Finish needed: 4th
- Projected rank with BMW win: 6th
Ryan Moore
- Current FedEx Cup rank: 67th
- Finish needed: 3rd
- Projected rank with BMW win: 6th
Anirban Lahiri
- Current FedEx Cup rank: 70th
- Finish needed: 3rd
- Projected rank with BMW win: 6th
