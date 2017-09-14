Callaway Epic Star hybrids

Club: Callaway Epic Star hybrid

Price: $299.99 per club with Mitsubishi Rayon Grand Bassara graphite shafts

Specs: Stainless steel heads with carbon-fiber crown and metal-injection-molded tungsten; #3 (18 degrees), #4 (20 degrees) and #5 (23 degrees)

In-store date: Sept. 29

Goal

Epic Star hybrids combine light components and exotic materials in clubs designed for golfers who struggle to generate clubhead speed and distance.

The Scoop

Many golfers have trouble swinging fast enough to produce distance and height with long irons. Callaway’s solution: Epic Star hybrids.

Like the original Epic hybrid, each Epic Star has a triaxial carbon-fiber crown that is exceptionally light. This lowers the center of gravity, making it easier to hit higher shots.

Some of the weight saved with carbon fiber in the crown was re-positioned to the back of the head to increase the moment of inertia and add stability. Callaway also gave the Epic Star hybrids an internal, injection-molded weight made from tungsten and steel that helps drive down the CG even further.

The Hyper Speed Cup Face is made from 455 Carpenter steel. Because the thin face attaches to the chassis behind the leading edge and the topline, the sweetspot is enlarged across a broader section of the hitting area. Players can expect distance protection on shots hit outside the ideal hitting area.

While the standard Epic hybrids have an adjustable hosel, designers gave the Epic Star hybrids a bonded hosel to save weight. Combined with the standard 55-gram Mitsubishi Rayon Grand Bassara graphite shaft and 41-gram Golf Pride J200 grip, the Epic Star hybrids should be easy to swing and help golfers achieve more height and carry distance than they might expect from long irons.