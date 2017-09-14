Club: Callaway Epic Star irons

Price: $300 per club with Mitsubishi Rayon Grand Bassara graphite shafts

Specs: Stainless steel heads with metal-injection-molded tungsten; 4-9, PW, AW, GW and SW

In-store date: Sept. 29

Goal

Borrowing features from the original Epic irons, the Epic Star irons are lighter and have stronger lofts to give slower-swinging golfers more distance.

The Scoop

“Much like the driver and fairways in the Epic Star line, think of these irons within the Epic family as being really targeted at slower swingers and people who are looking to get as much distance as they can,” said Luke Williams, Callaway’s senior director of global product strategy.

At the heart of the Epic Star irons is a unique body design that Callaway calls Exo-Cage. It’s a framework of stainless steel that stiffens the body and attaches to a 360-degree cup face. At its thinnest point, the hitting surface is 1 millimeter thick. Designed to broaden the sweetspot and deliver more ball speed, the cup face also protects speed on off-center hits, so mis-hits can be more playable.

Between the body and the face, designers positioned a metal-injection-molded weight. It is made of tungsten and steel powders heated to form a solid piece of material that can be precisely molded. The weight fits inside the head and can be made differently for each iron, which enables engineers to shift the center of gravity down in the long irons to produce a higher launch angle or move it up in the short irons for better control.

The lofts in the Epic Star irons are slightly stronger than the lofts in the standard Epic irons, and the clubs are longer. Those factors, along with the standard 55-gram Mitsubishi Rayon Grand Bassara graphite shafts, should help slower-swinging players get more distance.