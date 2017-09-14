Club: Callaway GBB Epic Star fairway woods

Price: $399.99 with Mitsubishi Rayon Grand Bassara graphite shaft

Specs: Titanium and carbon-fiber head. 3-wood (15 degrees), 5-wood (18 degrees) and 7-wood (21 degrees)

In-store date: Sept. 29

Goal

These fairway woods are designed with extremely light components to give slower-swinging golfers more clubhead speed and carry distance.

The Scoop

Like the GBB Epic Star driver that was originally released only in Japan, the new Epic Star fairway woods are designed with many of the features of the original Epic clubs, but they are significantly lighter.

The body is made from stainless steel, but Callaway uses an extremely light triaxial carbon-fiber material in the crown. It weighs just 5.5 grams, which is about 20 grams less than a similarly sized stainless steel crown. The crown drives the center of gravity lower, which helps create a higher launch angle on shots hit off the tee and from the fairway.

Much of the weight saved by using carbon fiber in the crown was repositioned low and farther back in the head, which increases the moment of inertia and makes the Epic Star fairways more stable.

Callaway also designed the GBB Epic Star fairways with a fourth-generation Hyper Speed Cup Face. The face is not flat and has a lip that extends back and into the body of the club. The cup face is designed to broaden the sweetspot and help players generate more ball speed on mis-hits and off-center shots.

Going with a bonded, non-adjustable hosel instead of an adjustable hosel saved another 7 grams, and the standard shaft is a 49-gram Mitsubishi Rayon Grand Bassara. Combine those features with a small-diameter Golf Pride J200 grip that weighs 41 grams, and the Epic star fairway woods tip the scales at just 302 grams. Along with the lower CG and forgiving face, that should translate to more clubhead speed and higher-flying, longer shots.