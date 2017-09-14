Marc Leishman alone in front after Round 1 of BMW Championship

Here is a recap of the first round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms in Lake Forest, Ill.

LEADING: Fresh off a solo-third finish at the Dell Technologies Championship two weeks ago, Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Marc Leishman stayed hot with a 9-under 62 in Round 1. He shot 30 on the front nine with a bogey on the card, his only blemish of the day, at the par-4 6th hole. The Australian made six birdies on the front nine and 10 total for the afternoon to open up a 2-shot lead. Gonna be interesting to see how he responds throughout the week after a disappointing final-round 70 at the Dell Technologies, an event he was in position to win down the stretch.

CHASING: The leaderboards are always strong this late in the playoffs, and Jason Day made a birdie at 18 to take solo second after a 7-under 64 in Round 1. A group including Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Charley Hoffman, Rickie Fowler, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Keegan Bradley are three shots off the lead at 6 under. Day has a friend on the bag this week after deciding to part ways with long-time caddie Col Swatton, who will remain his swing coach, and continues to improve on a disappointing season with four straight top-25 finishes entering the week. Presidents Cup captains pick Phil Mickelson is among a group of contenders at 5 under after a first-round 66.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Gary Woodland began the week at No. 29 in the FedEx Cup standings, just inside the bubble of making next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake. So he needs to make something happen, and he nearly did something big off the tee at the par-3 11th Thursday.

Golf is a game of centimeters. THAT close. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/yaigy8BNBw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 14, 2017

QUOTABLE: “Seriously?” – Phil Mickelson, when asked if he had any thoughts of laying up at the par-5 18th. Mickelson went for the green in two and made birdie.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air second-round coverage from 3-7 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.