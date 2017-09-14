Race to East Lake: Mickelson shines, McIlroy falters early at BMW

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The winner of this week’s BMW Championship will collect $1,575,000 and 2,000 FedEx Cup points. But that’s not the only goal this week at Conway Farms.

Many players are trying to earn a spot in the Tour Championship, as well. The top 30 in FedEx Cup points after this week will move on to East Lake. The rest will go home.

Here is a look at some notable bubble guys and where they stand in the projected FedEx Cup standings through 18 holes of the BMW:

Phil Mickelson: Lefty went bogey-free and made five birdies to shoot an opening 5-under 66. He began the week at 36th in FedEx Cup points, and at T-10 after the first round is projected to climb to 29th. “To make it into East Lake would be great,” Mickelson said, “and also great to play the week before the Presidents Cup and help me keep my games sharp.”

Rory McIlroy: Battling the injury bug and seeming like he’s ready for a break, McIlroy looked uninspired in Round 1, shooting 1-over 72. He opened with a double bogey and added four more bogeys. At 51st in points to start the week, McIlroy is projected to fall to 58th.

Jason Day: New caddie, no problem for the Aussie on Thursday, as he fired a 7-under 64. Now, Day was 28th in points to start the week, but now he’s in a more comfortable position, projecting 10th after 18 holes.

Jamie Lovemark: He eagled the par-5 18th hole to cap a bogey-free 7-under 64. Even better, he’s T-2 and projected to move to 19th in points after starting the day at 58th.

Tony Finau: A 6-under 65 has him projected to climb from 39th to 26th in points.

Mackenzie Hughes: The rookie won earlier this year, and now he is projected to rise three spots to 28th after an opening-round 67.

Louis Oosthuizen: The South African posted a 6-over 77 and is alone in 69th place. Even worse, he’s projected to fall from 24th to 31st in points.

