Marc Leishman adds to BMW Championship lead in Round 2

Here is a recap of the second round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms in Lake Forest, Ill.

LEADING: After trailing Jason Day by three shots at one point Friday, Marc Leishman cranked it up a notch and shot 7-under 64 to take a 3-shot lead into Saturday’s Round 3 at Conway Farms. Leishman finished strong with a birdie at 18 and made eight birdies overall on the afternoon. He entered the week ranked No. 7 in the FedEx Cup standings and is making the most of another opportunity this week. Leishman finished third at the Dell Technologies Championship two weeks ago after a missed cut one week prior at the Northern Trust. Leishman made his only bogey of the day at the par-3 17th.

CHASING: Rickie Fowler matched Leishman for round of the day with a 7-under 64, moving into a tie for second at 13 under along with Jason Day. Fowler played holes No. 13-17 5 under with three birdies, one birdie and one par. Day had two eagles in a four-hole stretch, including a hole-in-one at No. 17. Patrick Cantlay is alone in 4th at 10 under after a 6-under 65 in Round 2. He’s made just one bogey on the week and can play his way into next week’s Tour Championship after entering the week No. 41 in the FedEx Cup standings. Francesco Molinari is solo fifth at 9 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Jason Day was already enjoying a nice round, which included an eagle at the par-5 14th, when he stepped up to the 17th tee box. Seems like everything is going right for Day in Illinois, and quite frankly he’s due for a week like this.

QUOTABLE: “It’s so hard. I don’t even know if I’ll ever get back there. That’s obviously the goal, to be able to get back to 2015, because it was a very dominating year. Obviously Jordan (Spieth) had five wins as well. But, being able to get to No. 1 was special. So, it’s just slowly building, slowly building. I’m just trying to do that. If I can feel like the wins come easy like it was back then, that’s the main goal is to try and make it feel like they come just easily and you’re not really thinking about it,” – Jason Day, asked how close he was to regaining his 2015 form.

