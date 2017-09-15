Paula Creamer WDs from Evian Championship due to 'excruciating' wrist injury

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – Paula Creamer needed five minutes. Her withdrawal midway through the first round of the Evian Championship was deeply emotional. She wants to compete, wants to win. And she especially wanted to walk the fairways with good friend Ai Miyazato one last time.

But she had sprained a tendon in her left wrist on Tuesday and couldn’t battle through. Creamer’s forearm looked battered and bruised as she lifted up her sleeve.

“It’s the tendon that goes this way,” she said, cocking her wrist. “So every time I set the club, it’s just like excruciating.”

Creamer said she knew better than to practice as much as she has and simply pushed too hard.

“It was just an honest mistake, really,” she said.

A teary young fan named Clara who had followed Creamer wearing a sign around her neck, came up to the American star after her interview and opened up her backpack. She pulled out one gift after another, including a hair ribbon and a hand-drawn Pink Panther with a note. Clara then asked for a selfie.

Creamer wiped away tears right along with her.

Ai Miyazato chose Yani Tseng and Creamer as her playing partners for the first two rounds of her final competition, and Creamer called it one of the nicest compliments she has ever received.

“I wanted to be out there for (Miyazato), and who knows, I’ll definitely be out there on the green when she finishes tomorrow,” said Creamer, “and hopefully on Sunday.”

Miyazato urged her friend not to push too hard on her account.

“Just don’t think about me,” Miyazato told Creamer. “Just do what you need to do, because I’ve played with you so many times and I still love you and I’m so proud of you, what you’ve done.”