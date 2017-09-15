Race to East Lake: Patrick Cantlay boosts Tour Championship stock at BMW

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The winner of this week’s BMW Championship will collect $1,575,000 and 2,000 FedEx Cup points. But that’s not the only goal this week at Conway Farms.

Many players are trying to earn a spot in the Tour Championship, as well. The top 30 in FedEx Cup points after this week will move on to East Lake. The rest will go home.

Here is a look at some notable bubble guys and where they stand in the projected FedEx Cup standings through 36 holes of the BMW:

Patrick Cantlay: The former top amateur in the world has come a long way since injuries and personal struggles took over after a strong start to his pro career in 2011. This year, Cantlay satisfied his major medical exemption with a runner-up finish at the Valspar, and he is now on the verge of qualifying for the Tour Championship (he’s fourth at the BMW and likely needs a ninth-place finish or better to make it to East Lake). Cantlay has now made just 11 starts this year, but hasn’t missed a cut. “If I look back even further than (the Valspar) to when I was sitting on the couch at home, yeah, I’ve come a long way,” Cantlay said. “But, like I said, that’s what I’ve been preparing for, that’s how I prepare both mentally and physically and, you know, it doesn’t surprise me really at all to be here and I feel comfortable.”

Phil Mickelson: Lefty slipped back a little with a 2-under 69 on Friday, and as a result he’s only projected to rise to 33rd in FedEx Cup points at the moment. Mickelson likely needs a solo 11th-place finish or better to make the top 30.

Francesco Molinari: Entered the week at 42nd in points, but now is projected at 27th thanks to a 68-65 start.

Mackenzie Hughes: The rookie, who won in the fall won the RSM Classic, is 7 under through 36 holes and is projected to jump three spots to 28th in points.

Patrick Reed: Two straight 72s have dropped the Presidents Cupper to 29th in FedEx Cup points after he arrived this week at No. 22.

Russell Henley: After a second-round 71, Henley, who began the week at No. 23 finds himself at No. 30 and right on the bubble.

Rory McIlroy: Shoots 69 on Friday, but still way out of the FedEx Cup picture. McIlroy, who needs a solo fourth or better this week to advance to East Lake, is T-50 and projected at No. 59 in points.