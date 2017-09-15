WATCH: Leader Jason Day aces No. 17 at BMW Championship

Jason Day held a 1-shot lead entering the par-3 17th hole in Round 2 of the BMW Championship. He built on that lead in style, making a hole-in-one to move to 13 under with his second career ace.

Day also eagled the par-5 14th hole to make it two eagles in four holes.

Day made news this week when he decided to part ways with long-time caddie, swing coach and mentor Col Swatton. Day will continue to employ Swatton as his coach but had a friend on caddie duty this week at Conway Farms. So far it looks like that decision is paying off.

Day shot a 7-under 64 in Round 1 and was one off overnight leader Marc Leishman entering Round 2. The former World No. 1 has had a disappointing year to date with no wins and a missed cut at the U.S. Open. But he’s been steadily improving of late, with four straight top-25 finishes and two top-10s at the PGA Championship and Northern Trust.

As the FedEx Cup Playoffs wind down heading into next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake, it looks like Day is heating up at the right time.