Golfweek Conference Challenge Preview 2017

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The Golfweek Conference Challenge has a new home this year but offers the same exciting format.

The ninth annual three-day, 54-hole stroke-play tournament is set to tee off Sunday from the Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Country Club with 15 teams from 15 different conferences taking part.

The field includes seven squads that made the NCAA postseason in the 2016-17 campaign, and the conference-diversity format allows Power Five and smaller conference schools to tussle on a beautiful Midwest layout.

The Cedar Rapids Country Club is a 1915 Donald Ross design that went through a restoration in recent years led by Ron Prichard to reinvigorate the property with Ross characteristics.

A main feature of the original design is accuracy, and the layout has already earned rave reviews in the lead up to this week’s Golfweek Conference Challenge.

“This golf course is phenomenal,” said Todd Satterfield, Furman’s head coach.

The Golfweek Conference Challenge includes four players that finished the top 100 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings in 2016-17: Lipscomb’s Dawson Armstrong (22), North Carolina State’s Stephen Franken (74), Georgia’s Spencer Ralston (90) and San Francisco’s Tim Widing (97).

In the tournament’s eight previous iterations, there have been individual co-medalists five times. While individuals from schools outside the Power Five conferences have won this event, no non-Power Five squad has captured the overall team title here.

Below is a closer look at all the details from Cedar Rapids:

• • •

What: Golfweek Conference Challenge

Where: The Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Country Club

When: Sept. 17-19

Format: 54-hole stroke play

Field:

Campbell (Big South)

Eastern Michigan (MAC)

Furman (Southern Conference)

Georgia (SEC)

Iowa (Big Ten)

Lipscomb (ASUN)

Louisiana-Monroe (Sun Belt)

McNeese State (Southland Conference)

North Carolina State (ACC)

North Carolina-Wilmington (Colonial)

Sacramento State (Big Sky)

San Francisco (WCC)

San Jose State (Mountain West)

Southern Illinois (Missouri Valley)

Washington State (Pac-12)

• • •

Past Winners

Team

2016, Spirit Hollow GC – Kansas (Big 12)

2015, Spirit Hollow GC – Iowa (Big Ten)

2014, Spirit Hollow GC – LSU (SEC)

2013, Spirit Hollow GC – Oklahoma (Big 12)

2012, Spirit Hollow GC – Missouri (SEC)

2011, Spirit Hollow GC – Arkansas (SEC)

2010, Blue Top Ridge – Iowa (Big Ten)

2009, Blue Top Ridge – Florida State (ACC)

Individual

2016, Spirit Hollow GC – Chandler Phillips (Texas A&M), Chase Hanna (Kansas)

2015, Spirit Hollow GC – Raymond Knoll (Iowa), Jeremy Gandon (Kansas State)

2014, Spirit Hollow GC – Stewart Jolly (LSU)

2013, Spirit Hollow GC – Scott Vincent (Virginia Tech), Stewart Jolly (LSU)

2012, Spirit Hollow GC – Jace Long (Missouri)

2011, Spirit Hollow GC – Stephan Jaeger (Chattanooga)

2010, Blue Top Ridge – Chris Brant (Iowa), Vince India (Iowa)

2009, Blue Top Ridge – Drew Kittleson (Florida State), Brad Hopfinger (Iowa)