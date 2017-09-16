KLM Open, PGA Cup remain up for grabs heading into Sunday

Trying to decide who’s going to win the $2.1 million KLM Open is just as hard as guessing which side will win the 28th PGA Cup.

Toss a coin for both; that’s how close both contests are.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat’s one shot lead is as slender as the one point lead Great Britain & Ireland holds over the United States heading to the final singles session at Foxhills Golf Club in Surrey, England.

Aphibarnrat is one shot clear of France’s Romain Wattel as he chases his fourth European Tour victory, and first since 2015.

The 28-year-old Thai golfer returned a five-under-par 66 to surge to the top of the leaderboard. Wattel posted a low round of the week 64 to jump into contention. Fellow Frenchman Joel Stalter lies in solo third place on 11 under, one shot ahead of the trio of Lee Westwood, Joakim Lagergren of Sweden and Germany’s Sebastian Heisele.

Aphibarnrat made his score over the front nine, recording four birdies to be out in 31. He then made eight straight pars before punctuating his round with a birdie at the 18th to take the outright lead.

“It’s been a great day, no dropped shots,” Aphibarnrat said. “It’s nice to be in the last group on the final round, especially as it’s my first time in The Netherlands.”



Wattel delivered his lowest score of the season thanks to seven birdies and no dropped shots.

“I’m very delighted, I played very good today,” he said. “I just tried to play my own game and I made some good putts.



Westwood bounced back from a bogey at the fifth with five birdies to return a four-under 67 to remain in contention for his first European Tour win since 2014.

“I made a pretty slow start today,” Westwood said. “I three-putted the fifth for bogey but managed to make a birdie straight away on the sixth. From there I really just started chipping away and trying to get back into it, which I managed to do thankfully.

“I haven’t been in contention for a while really so it feels pretty good to be up there going into the final round. I’m sure I’ll remember what to do when the time comes.”

It remains to be seen who will remember what to do in the final session of the PGA Cup. GB&I lead 8 ½ – 7 ½ with ten singles left to decide who’ll lift the Llandudno Trophy.

Leading 4 ½ – 3 ½ overnight, GB&I won the morning four-ball session 3-1 to jump into a four-point lead. However, the USA took the afternoon foursomes by the same score to set up a tense finale.

GB&I is looking to successfully defend the trophy it won two years ago at Cordevalle Golf Club, California, while the USA is seeking to extend its series lead to 18-6 with four tied matches.