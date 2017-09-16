Live blog: BMW Championship, Round 3

The FedEx Cup Playoffs continue this week as the PGA Tour makes its third of four stops in this season-ending series at the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Ill.

We are tracking all of Saturday’s Round 3 right here.

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday, 3-7 p.m.; Friday, 3-7 p.m.; Saturday, 1-3 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 2-6 p.m.)

RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 12-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 12-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Monday, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Monday, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

BMW Championship tracker