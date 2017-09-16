Marc Leishman looking for wire-to-wire victory at BMW Championship

Here is a recap of the third round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms in Lake Forest, Ill.

LEADING: With the course playing more difficult than it had in Rounds 1 and 2, Marc Leishman did exactly what he needed to do with a 3-under 68 in Round 3 thanks to a birdie at No. 18 He takes a 5-shot lead into the final round as he looks for the wire-to-wire victory in Illinois. He’s a two-time winner on the PGA Tour but went five years between victories, winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March for his first title since the 2012 Travelers Championship. Finished third at the Dell Technologies Championship two weeks ago and looking to finish the season with a bang.

CHASING: Rickie Fowler shot 1-under 70 after beginning his day with an eagle-2 at No. 1. He’s tied for second with Jason Day, who also shot 1-under 70. Justin Rose shot 5-under 66 to move into fourth. After that there’s a large group at 11 under including Jon Rahm, Scott Brown, Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman, Chez Reavie and Matt Kuchar.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Rickie Fowler’s round began with plenty of promise after a huge drive at the opening hole. He hit his drive 331 yards and made the 24-foot eagle putt. Unfortunately, Fowler never really stepped on the gas after that and is still X-shots back entering the final round.

QUOTABLE: “It was a lot tougher today, the pins were in tough spots and the greens got a lot firmer. It was a little bit more difficult. If you hit good, quality shots you make birdies.” – Phil Mickelson

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air final-round coverage from 12-2 p.m. Eastern, with NBC taking over from 3-6 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.