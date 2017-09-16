Race to East Lake: 18 holes left for players to qualify for Tour Championship

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The winner of this week’s BMW Championship will collect $1,575,000 and 2,000 FedEx Cup points. But that’s not the only goal this week at Conway Farms.

Many players are trying to earn a spot in the Tour Championship, as well. The top 30 in FedEx Cup points after this week will move on to East Lake. The rest will go home.

Here is a look at some notable bubble guys and where they stand in the projected FedEx Cup standings with 18 holes left at the BMW:

Sergio Garcia: A third-round, 3-under 68 moved the Masters champ to T-15 on the leaderboard. He’s projected now to jump from 34th to 27th. Even better for Sunday? He’ll play with…

Phil Mickelson: He’ll tee it up alongside Sergio in the final round as he tries to keep his season alive and play the week before the Presidents Cup. Mickelson shot 69 on Saturday and is projected at No. 33 in points at the moment.

Gary Woodland: After a trying year in which he and his wife, Gabby, lost one of their unborn twins (the other was born in June, and is doing well), Woodland can make the Tour Championship by finishing solo 29th or better this week. However, Woodland is T-27 at the moment and is projected to be right on the bubble at No. 30.

Mackenzie Hughes: The rookie Canadian is projected to rise from 31st to 24th as he sits T-15 through 54 holes at Conway Farms.

Patrick Cantlay: He faltered a bit with a third-round 70, but Cantlay is still T-5 and projected at No. 25 in points right now.

Rory McIlroy: He’s T-52 after a Saturday 70. We’ll see Rory next season.