With PGA Tour card on the line, David Skinns withdraws from Boise to be with wife in labor

Family first.

David Skinns withdrew from the Alberstons Boise Open on Saturday morning to fly home to Georgia to be with his wife, who is in labor with their second child.

The withdrawal isn’t a surprise. Being present for the birth of your child far outweighs any golf tournament. But considering Skinns, 35, was trying to earn his PGA Tour card – and was in good position, too, at T-9 on the leaderboard – the move to fly home looks even more admirable.

Skinns qualified for the Web.com Tour Finals with a T-2 finish at the WinCo Foods Portland Open, where he shot 64 on Sunday to jump 57 spots and into the top 75 on the tour’s money list. After missing the cut in the first Finals event, Skinns opened in 69-66 in Boise.

A top-5 finish this week would’ve secured him his PGA Tour card as one of the top 25 earners in combined money between the regular season and Finals events.

Skinns, who has made 46 career starts on the Web.com Tour since 2006 but had never finished higher than 101 on the money list until this year, will have two more Finals events to earn his card, though.