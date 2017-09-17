Anna Nordqvist wins Evian Championship in playoff

Anna Nordqvist has her redemption.

A year after losing the U.S. Women’s Open in a playoff to Brittany Lang following a controversial two-shot penalty, Nordqvist has earned her second major title.

The Swede fired a final-round 5-under 66 at Evian Resort Golf Club to reach 9 under. She actually bogeyed the final hole of regulation to drop to that number, but it proved to be good enough for a playoff at the Evian Championship – shortened to 54 holes due to weather issues.

Brittany Altomare matched Nordqvist on Sunday with a 66 to also reach 9 under and be part of extra holes.

The pair returned to No. 18 for the playoff, and Nordqvist closed it out on that first extra hole with a bogey.

For the 30-year-old, this is her second LPGA win this season and the eighth of her career. She won her first major title at the 2009 McDonald’s LPGA Championship.

Lydia Ko and Moriya Jutanugarn both had a chance at the playoff as well but bogeyed the 18th to drop to 8 under, one shot short.

Jutanugarn was the 54-hole leader, but she closed in 72 to miss out. Ko posted a 69 and had a late birdie-eagle run, but the closing bogey sunk her.

Nordqvist came from five back to win. She was administered a two-shot penalty during last year’s playoff at the U.S. Women’s Open after video review showed she’d grounded her club in a bunker on an approach shot.

It took 14 months for Nordqvist to have another shot at a major, but this time she capitalized.