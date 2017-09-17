Arkansas increases lead to 3 at Mason Rudolph Championship

Leaderboard

• • •

Arkansas fired another low round Saturday at the Mason Rudolph Championship, putting the team in position for a wire-to-wire win.

Seven teams are in red numbers ahead of the final round at the Vanderbilt Legends Club, with the Razorbacks leading the way at 26 under. A 15-under 273 put Arkansas two ahead after the first round, and a follow-up 11-under 277 moved the team three ahead (of Arizona State).

Behind the defending national champion Sun Devils lurk Alabama (20 under) and Vanderbilt (18 under). Northwestern is the fifth and final team double digits under par at 11 under.

Arkansas, Golfweek‘s preseason No. 8, is in command, though. Three players in the top 10 have the Razorbacks out in front, as Maria Fassi (T-2, 8 under), Alana Uriell (T-2, 8 under) and Dylan Kim (solo eighth, 7 under) make up that group. Cara Gorlei (T-17, 3 under) is also in the top 20.

The individual lead belongs to Vanderbilt’s Abbey Carlson, who fired a second-round 69 to reach 9 under and move one in front.

She has a logjam behind her, though, as Fassi, Uriell, Arizona State’s Linnea Strom, Alabama’s Lauren Stephenson, UCF’s Maria Balcazar and Auburn’s Elena Hualde are all tied for second at 8 under.

Arizona State, Golfweek‘s preseason No. 4, has three players in the top 10, with Madison Kerley (ninth, 6 under) and Roberta Liti (T-10, 5 under) joining Strom.

Preseason No. 3 Alabama also has three players in the top 10. Stephenson is joined by Kristen Gillman and Lakareber Abe, who are both tied for 10th at 5 under.