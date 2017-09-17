Golfer plays 1,250-mile hole in 20,093 shots across Mongolia

Rory McIlroy may be Northern Ireland’s best golfer, but he is not that nation’s most daring player.

Adam Rolston wins that honor. Rolston completed the wildest – if not the longest – golf hole in history Saturday when he dropped a 7-foot putt on the 18th green of the Mt Bogd Golf Club in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Rolston’s golfing journey – detailed by The Telegraph and set for verification by Guinness – covered 80 days and 20,093 shots. He was playing at a self-determined par 14,000. There is no creature in ornithological history – back to the link between birds and their dinosaurs ancestors – to describe a hole 6,093 over par.

Rolston, a 28-year old former Hong Kong rugby player, lost hundreds of balls over the 1,250 mile (2,011km) golf expedition, playing through water, ice and across deserts.

“My mates have all been saying you can’t do this and that has been on repeat in my head,” Rutland told The Telegraph. “This has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I’m in awe of the fact we’ve done it.”

Rolston was raising money for Laureus, which runs children’s sports charities worldwide. He has done this sort of thing for charity in the past. He once rode a bicycle though every country in Africa. Rolston said he chose Mongolia for his golf challenges because of the country’s wide-open, flat and sparsely populated terrain.