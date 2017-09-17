Marc Leishman closes out wire-to-wire win at BMW Championship

Here is a recap of the final round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Ill.

WINNER: After letting an opportunity slip away at the Dell Technologies Championship two weeks ago, Marc Leishman held strong to capture a wire-to-wire victory at the BMW Championship. The 33-year-old held a 5-shot lead going into the final round and shot 4-under 67 to secure the victory, including a birdie at No. 18. His final round included three birdies and one bogey on the front nine as he did enough to hold several contenders at bay. It’s the second win for Leishman this season and third overall – The Australian won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March and the 2012 Travelers Championship. It’s the seventh top-10 finish for Leishman this year, who ended up solo third at the Dell Technologies Championship. Leishman began the week at No. 7 in the FedEx Cup standings and moves inside the top 5 with the win in Illinois.

JUST MISSED: Rickie Fowler finished T-2 alongside Justin Rose after a 4-under 67. Rose made a late charge and got within two shots of the lead at one point, but a costly bogey at 17 dropped him out of contention. He shot 6-under 65 in the final round to cap a heck of a weekend. Jason Day finished alone in fourth after a 2-under 69 in the final round. Meanwhile, Matt Kuchar recorded another trademark backdoor top-5 with a 4-under 67. He’s joined by Jon Rahm, who matched his 67 and has now finished in the top 5 in each of the three FedEx Cup Playoff events.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Needing a birdie at No. 18 to secure his spot in the Tour Championship at East Lake, Patrick Cantlay rose to the occasion.

Eleven months of work down to one putt. Patrick Cantlay may have just punched his ticket to East Lake. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/RkIzLoZuwv — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 17, 2017

QUOTABLE: “It feels really good. It’s what you practice for so many years for. It’s what I practice so long for and it’s nice to see that putt go in on the last hole. Been working really hard and a couple of years ago I was not in a great spot. And all the hard work I’ve done seems it’s starting to pay off.” – Patrick Cantlay, a former No. 1-ranked amateur who missed nearly two full years due to injury.

