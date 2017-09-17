Tour Championship Top 30: Jordan Spieth holds FedEx Cup lead

As the final 30 golfers were set Sunday for the Tour Championship, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson each held their top-three spots in the FedEx Cup Standings.

Spieth has 5,421 projected points, while his close friend Thomas trails in second with 5,081. Johnson is third with 4,730.

Marc Leishman won the BMW Championship Sunday after leading the event wire-to-wire. He leapt three spots to fourth place, skipping past Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler. Hideki Matsuyama fell three spots to seventh.

Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Paul Casey round out the projected top 10 standings.

Here is the FedEx Cup breakdown of the top 30.

Player (Events) Points Reset points

1. Jordan Spieth (22) 5,421 2,000

2. Justin Thomas (24) 5,081 1,800

3. Dustin Johnson (19) 4,730 1,520

4. Marc Leishman (24) 4,084 1,296

5. Jon Rahm (22) 3,314 1,280

6. Rickie Fowler (20) 3,197 1,120

7. Hideki Matsuyama (21) 3,058 960

8. Justin Rose (17) 2,514 800

9. Brooks Koepka (23) 2,170 640

10. Paul Casey (23) 2,145 480

11. Pat Perez (25) 2,112 384

12. Matt Kuchar (25) 1,951 368

13. Charley Hoffman (30) 1,844 352

14. Daniel Berger (25) 1,815 336

15. Jason Day (19) 1,781 314

16. Webb Simpson (27) 1,722 293

17. Jhonattan Vegas (28) 1,705 272

18. Kevin Kisner (27) 1,674 251

19. Kevin Chappell (26) 1,664 231

20. Brian Harman (29) 1,630 219

21. Adam Hadwin (27) 1,626 206

22. Kyle Stanley (28) 1,504 194

23. Patrick Reed (28) 1,431 182

24. Tony Finau (28) 1,411 170

25. Sergio Garcia (16) 1,380 161

26. Xander Schauffele (27) 1,367 151

27. Russell Henley (26) 1,351 142

28. Gary Woodland (25) 1,351 133

29. Patrick Cantlay (12) 1,347 124

30. Jason Dufner (23) 1,322 115