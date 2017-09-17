Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tour Championship Top 30: Jordan Spieth holds FedEx Cup lead

As the final 30 golfers were set Sunday for the Tour Championship, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson each held their top-three spots in the FedEx Cup Standings.

Spieth has 5,421 projected points, while his close friend Thomas trails in second with 5,081. Johnson is third with 4,730.

Marc Leishman won the BMW Championship Sunday after leading the event wire-to-wire. He leapt three spots to fourth place, skipping past Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler. Hideki Matsuyama fell three spots to seventh.

Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Paul Casey round out the projected top 10 standings.

Here is the FedEx Cup breakdown of the top 30.

Player (Events)                    Points     Reset points

1. Jordan Spieth (22)             5,421      2,000

2. Justin Thomas (24)           5,081      1,800

3. Dustin Johnson (19)          4,730      1,520

4. Marc Leishman (24)          4,084      1,296

5. Jon Rahm (22)                   3,314      1,280

6. Rickie Fowler (20)            3,197      1,120

7. Hideki Matsuyama (21)     3,058      960

8. Justin Rose (17)                  2,514      800

9. Brooks Koepka (23)           2,170      640

10. Paul Casey (23)                 2,145      480

11. Pat Perez (25)                    2,112      384

12. Matt Kuchar (25)              1,951      368

13. Charley Hoffman (30)      1,844      352

14. Daniel Berger (25)            1,815      336

15. Jason Day (19)                   1,781      314

16. Webb Simpson (27)           1,722      293

17. Jhonattan Vegas (28)          1,705      272

18. Kevin Kisner (27)               1,674      251

19. Kevin Chappell (26)           1,664      231

20. Brian Harman (29)              1,630      219

21. Adam Hadwin (27)             1,626      206

22. Kyle Stanley (28)               1,504      194

23. Patrick Reed (28)               1,431      182

24. Tony Finau (28)                  1,411      170

25. Sergio Garcia (16)               1,380      161

26. Xander Schauffele (27)         1,367      151

27. Russell Henley (26)              1,351      142

28. Gary Woodland (25)            1,351      133

29. Patrick Cantlay (12)            1,347      124

30. Jason Dufner (23)               1,322      115

 

